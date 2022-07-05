The “Better Call Saul” Theory: Kim works for Gus during “Breaking Bad”

Warning! SPOILERS for Better Call Saul season 6, episode 7.

What happens to Kim in Better Call Saul is perhaps the show’s biggest mystery, and one possible answer is that she is working for Gus during the events of Breaking Bad. As Better Call Saul approaches its ending, the fate of the characters that are not in Breaking Bad is as important – if not more so – than the story of how Jimmy McGill becomes the Saul Goodman that audiences have known for so long. Most of those fates have already been revealed, and they were as tragic as someone could expect from the Breaking Bad universe.

Most recently, the shocking Better Call Saul mid-season finale saw Lalo killing Howard, proving once again that the only characters who are safe on the show are the ones that appear in Breaking Bad. However, that does not mean that Kim Wexler necessarily has to die before the end of Better Call Saul. In fact, killing Kim after the deaths of Chuck, Nacho, and Howard could come off as uninspired – not to mention it would be hard to believe that Jimmy would be able to move on, even with the help of Saul Goodman’s persona. That said, some explanation has to be given as to why Kim is not in Breaking Bad.

There is no shortage of theories regarding where Kim is during Breaking Bad. Many believe that Kim dies in Better Call Saul or that she leaves Jimmy right before he fully embraces the Saul Goodman persona. However, there is also the possibility that Better Call Saul retcons Breaking Bad on some level and reveals that Kim was there the whole time. Should that be the case, then one possible future for Kim is that she starts working for Gus Fring, offering the Breaking Bad villain the same legal assistance that Saul Goodman offers to low-level criminals. Kim has been walking a path of no return in Better Call Saul for a while now, to the point that it is possible to even draw parallels between her journey and that of Walter White. While audiences already know that Jimmy gets into more and more trouble until he becomes a “criminal” lawyer, Better Call Saul has been hinting that Kim is also “breaking bad” – and there would be no way to conclude such a character arc that having her become Gus’s associate.

Kim Is Already In The Game (And Mike Knows It)

The moral code in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul universe tends to be defined by whether or not someone is in “the game.” Jimmy has been in the game since he accidentally met Tuco Salamanca, but Kim has only recently crossed that line. From the moment Kim went to see Lalo in prison to try to find out what had happened to Jimmy in the desert, she entered the dangerous power game. More specifically, the war between Lalo and Gus in Better Call Saul. Even Mike recognized it, as he said to Jimmy that Kim is in the game now and chose to speak with her instead of McGill about Lalo being alive. Mike also recognizes how capable and fearless Kim is, much more than Jimmy/Saul ever were. As such, there is already a connection between Kim Wexler and Gus Fring.

Theory: Kim Is Working For Gus During Breaking Bad

Kim’s journey toward a life of crime and morally grey decisions is much more difficult to be reversed now that she witnessed Howard being murdered by Lalo. Even if Kim wishes to do the right thing and inform the police about what happened to Howard when Better Call Saul season 6 returns, it is highly unlikely that Lalo will allow it. As such, Kim will now be involved in covering up a murder, placing her character at a point of no return. Similar to what has been happening with Jimmy, Kim’s only way out of the game would be to keep moving forward, getting more and more involved with the criminal life. In that scenario, in order to finally get rid of Lalo or to protect herself and Jimmy, it is possible that Kim joins Gus at the end of Better Call Saul. This would mean Kim is around during Breaking Bad, likely working for Gus.

Kim Working For Gus Would Explain Walt & Jesse In Better Call Saul

It has been previously announced that Walter and Jesse appear in Better Call Saul season 6, with actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles. However, it has not been revealed how exactly Walt and Jesse will be brought into Better Call Saul. While Walt and Jesse could appear in Better Call Saul through cameos set before the events of Breaking Bad, that would not add much either to Jimmy’s or Walt and Jesse’s story.

It is more likely that the second half of Better Call Saul season 6 intersects with the Breaking Bad timeline, showing some key Breaking Bad events through the perspectives of Jimmy and Kim. If Kim really is working for Gus Fring during Breaking Bad, it would make sense to revisit the events of the show in Better Call Saul. In addition, Kim working for Gus after the events of Better Call Saul has the potential to change the way audiences see Breaking Bad, something that producer Peter Gould promised would happen.

Kim Working For Gus Makes Hers and Jimmy’s Relationship More Interesting

The relationship between Jimmy and Kim has been one of the most interesting elements in Better Call Saul since season 1. The duo, which initially seemed like two very different characters, proved to be more and more similar throughout Better Call Saul, with Jimmy and Kim now being partners in life and in crime. That said, Kim has always been one step above Jimmy in terms of professional life. Kim has worked for two big law offices and dealt with important clients, all while Jimmy was getting into one scheme after the other.

As such, it would be interesting if, even after Kim also “breaks bad” in Better Call Saul, she continues to be one step above Jimmy. One perfect way to do it is to have Kim work for Gus. Both Kim and Saul would then be criminals, but she would be working with Gus on a much higher level while Saul keeps dealing with low-level figures. That would create a separation between Kim and Jimmy during the events of Breaking Bad, making their relationship somewhat tragic even if Kim survives.