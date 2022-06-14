The beta version of Overwatch 2 has received a release date, registration is open on June 16

The next beta version of Overwatch 2 officially has a date. Blizzard announced in a tweet that testing will begin on June 28, which means that fans will be able to get a sequel in less than two weeks.

Blizzard tweeted that the beta version will include access to the Queen of Junkers, a new character shown during Sunday’s Xbox+ Bethesda demo, as well as a new map. Additional information will be published on June 16 along with registration.

The beta version of #Overwatch2 starts on June 28

🎮 PC and console

👑 Junker Queen and the new map

✋ Registration and more detailed information will appear on June 16

The new beta version of Overwatch 2 follows the closed alpha testing conducted at the end of April, when the series reached the peak of popularity on Twitch. Blizzard has since announced that the PvP part of Overwatch 2 will be released in early access on October 4 and will be free.

Overwatch 2, which has been under development for several years, has undergone several major changes, the most notable of which was the decision to release the PvP and PvE sections of the game separately. Overwatch 2 also changes the lineups of teams to 5 by 5 instead of 6 by 6, and also refits the existing list of heroes.

Even more information about Overwatch 2 will be revealed during the game’s demo on June 16. In the meantime, keep an eye on IGN so as not to miss all the important announcements as Summer of Gaming continues.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.