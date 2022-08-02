The bet: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will reunite for the seventh time

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh film together as the director and star of “Bet,” an Apple—created survival drama at sea.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already agreed on their next collaboration, which will follow Apple’s “Flower Moon Killers.” Hot on the heels of this production, the duo is going to team up to do an adaptation of David Grann’s upcoming non-fiction book, “The Stake: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” which is not expected to appear on shelves until April next year. .

The action takes place in the 1740s. The story of Wager tells about the surviving crew of a British ship that is wrecked off the coast of Brazil after being chased by a Spanish vessel. The captain and his crew spend the next six months fighting for survival on a deserted island, by which time a second ship arrives on the coast of Chile with three sailors who accuse the people on the other boat of mutiny.

There is no information yet about who will write the script for The Wager, but Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are going to produce Imperative Entertainment together with Scorsese for Sikelia Productions, DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson through their Appian Way Productions, and Richard Plepler from Eden Productions has been appointed executive producer of the film adaptation.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have starred in several films together since their first collaboration on Gangs of New York in 2002. This initial project was followed by “The Aviator”, “The Renegades”, “Island of the Damned”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Flower Moon Killers”. It is also based on Grann’s popular science book. Scorsese also directed DiCaprio in a short promotional film for a casino resort in China.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” became the first joint project of Scorsese and DiCaprio after the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street”. The upcoming Apple Studios film is based on Grann’s 2017 bestseller, which tells the story of a federal law enforcement agency, the forerunner of the FBI, investigating the murder of Osage Native Americans who lived in oil-rich Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Apple has not yet fixed the release date of Killers of the Flower Moon.

