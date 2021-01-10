The best Xbox games of 2020! Details

The Xbox One may not have received a large wave of exclusive titles in 2020, but still, the Microsoft console has received major highlights. From a version of Minecraft mixed with Diablo, to a Gears with an XCOM face, players had a year full of options.

Check out the 10 best games for Xbox One in 2020 in a numbered list that does not represent a ranking:

1- Minecraft Dungeons

Betting on a daring mix of the famous sandbox with gameplay in the best Diablo style, Minecraft Dungeons pleased not only fans of the famous franchise, but also lovers of a good exploration RPG with an interesting loot system.

The game has a simple but convincing storyline. In it, you control an anonymous hero, who must fight the fearsome Arch-Illager and the monsters of the Minecraft world to bring peace to the region again.

2- Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The sequel to the highly praised Ori and the Blind Forest, released in 2015, arrived with even more praise. Just like in the first game, it brings a charming look and a challenging and at the same time rewarding gameplay.

In the game, you control Ori again, who, after separating from the little blue owl, named Kun, needs to face the challenges of the forest to find his friend again.

3- Doom Eternal

One of the most famous FPs franchises in history won a new title in 2020. Doom Eternal puts the characters in control of the character Doom Slayer, who must at all costs avoid a demonic invasion of Earth.

The game rescues the origins of the old FPS, whose objective was just to destroy all the enemies that appear in front of you. The game also features a fun horde mode and mind-blowing multiplayer. To top it all off, it’s packed with a heavy, quality soundtrack.

4- Bleeding Edge

Developed by the famous Ninja Theory studio, Bleeding Edge features insane fighting between two teams of four players. Instead of shooting, beating is the best way to get kills, conquer objectives and collect items within insane arenas.

The game, despite not being the most creative, amuses and brings an even interesting proposal to the competitive scenario. The differentiation between their characters causes players to lose good hours of play until they find the one who brings an ideal profile for combat.

5- Mafia: Definitive Edition

One of the most famous open-world franchises has remastered all three of their games. Highlight for the first game in the series, which in addition to a completely redesigned look, also brings a new mode of free exploration of the map.

In the first game, you take control of Tomy, a taxi driver who changes your life completely after joining the local mafia. And in addition to an immersive and movie-worthy storyline, the game also features fun missions and gameplay that has been renewed in this version.

6- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The latest installment in the famous franchise puts players in control of the viking Eivor. After seeing his father killed in front of him, the character seeks revenge, while leading an army in battles for region controls.

The arrival of the franchise on a topic so addressed lately fell like a glove. In addition to the game maintaining the level of quality that enshrined the series, it is by far one of the best to explore the Viking theme.

7- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The famous FPS franchise bet on the Cold War in its annual title. In the game, you control a secret agent who needs to capture a spy and, consequently, avoid a war between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The game maintains the high level of its multiplayer modes and also brings additional features to the Campaign Mode. Now it is possible to choose which mission you will progress in the story and even complete secondary events of the plot.

8- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

The classic of the 32-bit era won a completely redesigned version. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings the first two games in the saga, with remastered graphics and gameplay well adapted to the current standard.

In addition, the game also features varied personalization elements and an incredible soundtrack. Highlight for the presence of the band Charlie Brown Jr. that has a song in the game in honor of vocalist Chorão, who died in 2013, and who was a big fan of the game.

9- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

If in 2019 the franchise won a remastered version, in 2020 it was marked by the arrival of an unprecedented title. Crash Bandicoot 4 once again brings the crazy character into fun and somewhat complex adventures.

The great novelty of the game is against the control of other characters besides Crash itself. It is possible to play even with the great villain Dr. Neo Cortex, who has unique and differentiated abilities.

10- Gears Tactics

The Gears franchise won a new chapter in 2020. However, instead of the frantic shooting of “numeral” games, as the name suggests, the title brings a jog that of turn-based strategy with the characters, creatures, and other elements of the franchise.

In control of Gabe Diaz, you need to contain the Locusts’ invasion in strategic battles. As you progress through the game, you can recruit new characters for your team and use a very extensive customization system.