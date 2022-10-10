The best VPN in 2022: free, budget and not only

Looking for the best VPN in 2022? If you want to add an extra layer of protection while online, or just want to watch content blocked outside your country, it’s time to purchase it.

Virtual private networks are vital for working on the Internet in 2022. From preventing blocked or inaccessible videos to simply accessing websites without being monitored by your ISP, it’s priceless. Although, out of the dozens available, which one do you choose at all?

Once niche software has now become commonplace, and it is available not only on your PC, but also on phones and tablets. Wherever you can connect to the internet, there is probably a VPN somewhere.

A VPN is not just an advertisement in front of a YouTube video, it’s something you really should consider if you are a regular Internet user. Even if you think you don’t need it, we recommend that you take one of the recommended ones below. You never know when you might need it!

The best VPNs in 2022: NordVPN

NordVPN and SurfShark belong to the same company. Both provide very similar services and performance, with very small differences.

It mostly depends on your preferences, and NordVPN is our preferred VPN service.

On our Three 5G Hub connection, we were able to get a stable 150-180 Mbps when connected to both services with a download speed of 43 Mbps. It was in the Netherlands, USA and Japan — just like Proton.

There is no free option here, but you get additional features depending on what you subscribe to. NordVPN offers an option for $13.99 per month with 1 TB of storage. SurfShark competes mid-level with Nord, offering a $12.95 service that offers an easier choice.

We combine NordVPN and SurfShark together, as you can get a good discount on one and the other for the full price.

At the time of writing, both NordVPN and Surfshark are being sold. These deals usually tie you to a two-year contract, but there are big discounts on them. For example, a 24-month contract costs from $250 to $95. You shouldn’t miss this deal, as it most likely won’t come back for some time.

The best budget VPN in 2022: Proton

We are lucky that we are writing this article today, because Proton, a company that takes care of the security of email services, has released a free version of its VPN service.

This free VPN service allows you to connect to Japan, the Netherlands and the USA. When testing the service, we did not see a noticeable difference between it and our paid VPNs from NordVPN and SurfShark.

The caveat to getting a full-fledged VPN for free is that there are obviously restrictions encouraging you to sign up. In addition to the “average speeds”, the free version of Proton VPN does not give you access to torrents, private Tor browsing and streaming services around the world.

This means that you will not be able to access various libraries or geo-blocked content, but you will have an additional layer of protection wherever you are.

The free version comes with 1 GB of Proton storage, an email with a limit of 150 messages per day, and a calendar that you can use.

If you compare this with other “free” VPNs, Proton provides you with anonymity on three relatively fast servers without any data restrictions. Other brands offering free VPNs regularly set data limits of about 10 GB so that you can’t abuse them without paying. This can quickly run out if you even just watch a few hours of YouTube.

Proton also offers the best price per month, just $9.99, with savings of $5 per month if you pay upfront for 24 months, and their “Unlimited” plan that gives you:

500 GB of memory

15 email addresses and 3 custom email domains

20 calendars

10 high-speed VPN connections and no restrictions

It costs 7.99 per month if 24 months are paid upfront, and only 11.99 per month if paid monthly, which is still significantly inferior to others in terms of what you get out of it.

The best free VPN in 2022: OpenVPN

OpenVPN is a FOSS VPN client (free and open source software) that allows you to import profiles created and provided online, or use profiles provided at your workplace and other VPN services.

While it may seem tempting to get a completely free, open-source VPN service on a subscription model, there’s one catch: it’s a lot of work.

Getting access to free VPN profiles and getting them is very simple, but finding a working one and keeping track of passwords that can be enabled and updated every week can be quite difficult.

OpenVPN is an incredible program, and the people who provide free online services are legends. But making them free and actively available is also very difficult, so that they are not cluttered with various users trying to access them.

However, once you find it, OpenVPN will provide many of the same services as others and, even better, can host multiple profiles for your use. No payments are required, and it’s a lightweight software running in the background, with lots of information about what you’re connecting to.

What is a VPN?

VPN or virtual private network is a method of redirecting your Internet traffic to another place, and when someone looks at you, they see a virtual network instead of your home or office.

If you said choose the Netherlands, only you and the VPN provider would know where you really are from. In this case, YouTube will start showing ads from the Netherlands, or you will be able to access streaming services in the Netherlands.

As the restrictions get stricter, they can be used to fake your location, allowing you to access live broadcasts of sporting events and even various libraries on things like Netflix.

In office or security environments, this allows you to access a private secure network without actually connecting directly to it. At the same time, a VPN tunnel is used.

Should I use a VPN? Why do I need a VPN?

The main stumbling block in the modern world is that everyone who provides you with a service knows where and who you are. While this is normal for apps like WhatsApp or Google Maps, some apps and internet usage simply don’t need access to this information.

Let’s use YouTube as an example. Some YouTube videos are now blocked by geography. When you see that “not available in your country”, a VPN can help you get around it. By sending your traffic to a server in another country where the footage is not blocked, you will be able to circumvent this restriction.

For those who have certain filters configured on your network, this should allow you to bypass them as well. In our 5G hub network, this did not allow us to view certain websites. Enabling a VPN has reduced this by effectively jumping over the barrier and going straight.

Is VPN illegal?

No, VPN is not illegal. However, it is often used by pirates to anonymously access torrent sites and download via P2P networks.

What you will do with it depends on you, but having a VPN is not illegal.

