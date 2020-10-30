The Best Universities of the World for 2021 Announced

US News Global, which evaluates and scores universities including their academic studies and reputation, has announced the list of 2021 Best Universities.

US News Global, which evaluates universities operating in more than 80 countries under 13 different criteria such as academic research performance, global and regional reputation, announced the 2021 Best Universities list.

Stating that the list is prepared so that students can explore higher education options beyond the borders of their own countries and compare the research studies of the schools, US News Global states that as a result, it has revealed the best 1,500 universities in the world.

World’s best university: Harvard University

When we look at the top four of the list, we see Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and University of California, all of which are universities from the USA. While Oxford University from England managed to rank 5th; It is noteworthy that 8 of the top 10 universities in the list are in the USA.

Top 10 universities in the world according to US News Global

Harvard University – Global score: 100.0

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Global score: 97.9

Stanford University – Global score: 95.3

University of California – Global score: 89.8

Oxford University – Global score: 87.0

Columbia University – Global score: 86.7

California Institute of Technology – Global score: 86.3

University of Washington – Global score: 86.0

Cambridge University – Global score: 85.8

Johns Hopkins University – Global score: 85.1



