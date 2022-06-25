The best turn of the movie “Spider’s Head” breaks the rule of a sci-fi scenario

The best twist in “Spider’s Head” is the one that turns the sci—fi cliche of the script upside down and in the process revives the hackneyed genre image. The Netflix series Spider’s Head is based on the famous short story by George Saunders. However, despite the brilliant career of the writer, viewers can be forgiven for finding the plot of “Spider’s Head” too familiar.

The vanity of an ignorant prisoner in a seemingly perfect futuristic setting, discovering that he is part of a grand conspiracy run by shadowy wardens, can be found in everything from “The Island” to “Logan’s Escape” and episodes of Netflix’s own anthologies “Love of Death”, “Robots” and “Black Mirror”. Nevertheless, despite this familiar concept, Spiderhead manages to give an exciting, fresh look to the premise thanks to one ingenious twist. Destroying the hoary old script cliche, “Spider’s Head” makes a familiar story feel new again thanks to the character of Steve Chris Hemsworth.

Related: Spider’s Head: What’s Going On with Chris Hemsworth’s Steve Abnes

The best of the many twists in “Spider’s Head” is the revelation that Hemsworth’s villainous Steve is also taking experimental drugs, which he uses on his prisoners. This blurs the line between the villain and the antihero, because the character not only clearly believes in his goal, but is also ready to take his life into his own hands and seems to sincerely believe that his innovations can only benefit. Instead of relying on the old duck of a scientist who turned evil by force, Spiderhead presents a more modern, grounded look at this old archetype. Like the anti-villain I Am Legend from the original novel, Steve is arrogant and overconfident, but he is also sincere and well-intentioned, full of inspiring slogans and attempts at empathy.

Having such an idealistic, immature optimist running Spiderhead’s dystopian scenario instead of relying on the standard stereotype of an omniscient evil scientist makes the film fresh for many reasons. Firstly, Spiderhead does not consider science to be a rational, cold, clinical and objective alternative to human passion. Instead, the villain-scientist from “Spider’s Head” is driven by passion, and Steve desperately wants to create a world in which no one has free will and, therefore, no one can be abandoned, as he was in childhood.

In addition, the cocky villain of the Spider-Head gives the Spider-Head relevance in the real world, which is missing from director Joseph Kosinski’s latest hit, the escapist sequel “Best Shooter: Maverick.” From his blazer and T-shirt dress code to his overly friendly attitude towards prisoners, Hemsworth’s Steve is an archetypal smug tech billionaire and resembles many people who have responded to allegations of serious abuse of office by relying on his reputation as unique supergeniuses and using his public images to deflect criticism. Spiderhead’s Steve, who takes his own drugs, proves that he really believes in his hype and genuinely thinks that he alone can save the world, which makes him a more suitable sci-fi villain than many modern dystopian thrillers. As a result, “Spider’s Head” seems more real than its potential cliche could be, precisely because of the disarmingly plausible villain at the heart of the story.