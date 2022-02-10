Like the rapid adoption of the internet, crypto continues to be adopted rapidly, and the value of cryptocurrencies is expected to increase. Just as there are many tech billionaires today, crypto billionaires are expected to be popular in the near future. Analysts say now is the best time to become a crypto billionaire before it’s too late.

Today known as crypto gods, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao are no different than any billionaire outside the crypto market. These two leaders, who have made a name for themselves with their wealth, are seen as guiding the next generation of billionaires. These next-generation billionaires are expected to soon become more popular than today’s tech billionaires, according to many experts.

Visionary Billionaires

Wells Fargo, a financial services company, has released a report explaining that the evolution of technology and the crypto market follows a similar pattern to the internet 20 years ago. In the report, Wells Fargo states that crypto growth and adoption will be stronger than internet adoption and explosion. Wells Fargo attributes this to the fact that the number of internet users is limited due to the necessity of using a computer, and that it took time for it to become widespread, especially due to expensive market conditions in the first place. However, today, almost every home has internet, computers and other technological devices and it is now seen as a basic need. Therefore, access to the crypto market, which is directly connected with technology, is easier and investors can follow up instantly from many channels.

In other words, the internet provides a strong foundation for crypto market adoption. If the number of crypto market users reaches 5 billion people like the internet in the next 10 or 20 years, it is predicted that Bitcoin and other altcoins will rise exponentially. In other words, if a low amount of BTC is bought at the moment, it is thought that it can make its investor a millionaire in the long run. However, just as the popularization of technology companies has gone through a process of rising price bubbles, it is predicted that crypto should complete this process in the same way.

New Product Introductions and the S-Curve

The S-shaped growth curve describes a growth pattern that initially accelerates and then slows down. When a new product is launched, if it attracts a lot of attention, it first shows extreme growth and upward momentum, and then enters a stagnation period. Analysts look and interpret the S Curves of other sectors, saying that the S Curve of the crypto market is still in its infancy, that is, in the bullish period. Experts think that crypto assets are the product that will follow this curve model after electricity, cars, color TV, internet and radio.

Today, while the real value of Bitcoin and other crypto assets continues to be debated, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has already reached the five-digit numbers. Investors and experts think that more zeros will be added to this value.