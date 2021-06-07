The Best Suspense Series Available In The Netflix Catalog

Netflix: We tell you which are the best suspense series available in the catalog of Netflix. In this report we highlight the series that, in our opinion, are the most exciting suspense series. Are you ready or ready to get hooked on one of them?

Unit

Seasons: 1

Platform: Movistar +

The best suspense series available in the catalog of Netflix, HBO, Movistar + and Amazon Prime Video in 2021

The arrest in Spain of the world’s most wanted terrorist leader makes the country the main terrorist target.

A countdown has begun without the public knowing it and the members of the Special Unit against jihadist terrorism, led by Commissioner Carla Torres, face the secret mission of dismantling it against the clock, while trying to resolve the conflicts of personal lives that their office, in part, has taken away from them.

A fast-paced thriller based on the little-known reality of a group of flesh and blood people with seemingly normal lives whose faces are unknown because there are victories that must be invisible.

Stranger things

Seasons: 3

Platform: Netflix

Following the disappearance of a child, a town unravels a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and a very strange girl.

The fourth season is expected in 2022 that due to Covid-19 suffered delays. Netflix released the trailer for Stranger Things 4 and it seems that we are going to know a little more about Eleven’s story.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Seasons: 4

Platform: HBO

Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning best-seller, this drama series chronicles the dystopian life of Gilead, a totalitarian society that formerly belonged to the United States. Environmental disasters and a low birth rate mean that Gilead is governed by an evil fundamentalist regime that considers women the property of the state. One of the last fertile women is Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a servant in the leader’s family and one of the women forced into sexual slavery to carry out one last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this horrible society in which one wrong word could end his life, Offred makes his way between bosses, their cruel wives, housewives and his fellow servants – of whom anyone could be a spy for Gilead – with a single objective : survive and find the daughter that was taken from him.

Lupine

Seasons: 2

Platform: Netflix

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the white-collar thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge the injustice suffered by his father at the hands of a wealthy family.