The best stories ever brought to us by the NBC drama

Entering its eighth season, Chicago P.D. has been a staple for NBC with its bold characters and stories. As was Antonio’s drug story, Justin’s death or Erin’s departure, among others. These are his best stories:

Nadia’s death

Nadia was kidnapped and found too late. Her death set the tone for Voight and her team to move forward. Nadia’s death was simply heartbreaking and something Erin never fully recovered from in Chicago P.D.

Antonio vs Voight

Every program needs that balance. For Chicago P.D., the scales will tip in favor of good or bad. For loyal fans of The Intelligence Unit, that fight begins with the mysterious Antonio Dawson and Hank Voight.

Antonio is stubborn and so is Voight. But the respect is still there between the two. Antonio has found himself on Voight’s side over the years, but watching the two officers perform in the early stages was great television and gave Chicago P.D. the necessary advantage.

The fall of Antonio

It’s rare that seeing the downfall of a beloved character makes a list like this. However, Antonio’s story in Chicago P.D. It was different. His family life was a complete mess and he often disagreed with Voight.

With everything going on, the writers still decided to increase the stakes. Watching him fall from great detective to troublemaker was heartbreaking, but the writers did it with great precision in Chicago P.D.



