“Top Gun: Maverick” earned more than $700 million and became the fifth highest-grossing film in North American history.

“Top Gun: Maverick” broke the $700 million mark at the box office and became the fifth highest-grossing film in the history of North America.

According to Variety, “Top Gun: Maverick” overtook “Black Panther” on the way to fifth place, and also, according to Paramount, became the only film that ever took first place at the box office in the country on both Memorial Day and Labor Day. holidays.

Yes, “Top Gun: Maverick” managed to climb back to the top after 15 weeks in theaters with $7.9 million in ticket sales over this holiday weekend. This helped bring its internal volume to $701 million.

“Without a doubt, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “While celebrating this huge achievement and the film’s huge impact, we want to express our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, as well as the legions of both new and longtime fans of The Best Shooter who continue to contact us. to enjoy this wonderful movie.”

However, “Top Gun: Maverick” has a lot of opportunities if it wants to surpass “Avatar” at $760 million and become the fourth highest-grossing film in North American history. Unfortunately for Top Gun: Maverick, “Avatar” will return to theaters later this month to further boost that amount.

Globally, Top Gun: Maverick is currently in 12th place with $1.44 billion and is approaching Frozen II with $1.45 billion.

In our review of Top Gun: Maverick, we said that it is “an exorbitant explosion of afterburners and thrills that will surely appeal to viewers looking for a classic summer blockbuster.”

