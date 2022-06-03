According to financial expert Scott Sheridan, the record box office success of “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was a turning point for cinemas. After years of delays, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott’s classic 1986 film The Best Shooter finally debuted in theaters last weekend on May 27 and broke several box office records. “The Best Shooter 2” surpassed “Pirates of the Caribbean 3” as the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend movie of all time, grossing $156 million, which was also a record opening weekend for star Tom Cruise.

Cruise returns to lead the cast of Top Gun 2 as Pete Mitchell alongside Val Kilmer, who briefly reprises his role as former rival Maverick Iceman. Notable newcomers include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. The action takes place 36 years after the original film. Maverick discovers that the award-winning test pilot is returning to the famous “Best Shooter” program, where he will have to confront the ghosts of his past and train the younger generation of fighter pilots to complete a deadly mission. There has been only good news for Top Gun: Maverick lately, as the film has received rave reviews and huge box office receipts, which could eventually be a turning point for cinemas.

In a new analysis shared by Sheridan, CEO of deliciousworks, a financial expert talked about what the historic debut of Top Gun: Maverick means for cinemas. While Sheridan doesn’t think one movie can single-handedly save the entire industry, the sequel to “The Best Shooter” certainly inspires great hopes and could eventually be an important turning point for movie theaters. Read expert Sheridan’s comment below:

I was kind of waiting to see if people would be able to come back to the cinemas. I wasn’t so much wondering if people felt safe in the light of Covid as whether they were willing to pay. Going to the cinema for a family of 4 people can cost you more than $100, if you take into account food and drinks. This is a big expense, especially when you realize that you can spend $120 on an annual streaming service and watch these movies at home. But Top Gun really gave cinemas a reason for optimism.

I’m not sure that one movie can save the entire industry, but it can confirm that people still like to watch movies on big screens. It remains to be seen whether it will be possible to make enough films to constantly attract customers. Let’s see if the new Jurassic Park can keep up the pace.

Best Shooter: The massive opening weekend of Maverick has inspired optimism in those who like to watch movies on the big screen, especially in IMAX, and in the cinema industry itself. His debut was especially important for cinema chains, which were struggling hard with the onset of the pandemic. This is especially true for the world’s largest movie theater chain, AMC Theaters, which lost $4.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and has been struggling to stay afloat ever since.

Maverick will not save the theater industry alone, although Sheridan and many market experts believe that this is an important step towards the revival of cinemas in the post-pandemic world and an important sign that the industry is not dying. Before “Maverick”, Marvel films mostly kept cinemas alive, but unlike blockbusters about superheroes, which are mainly aimed at a younger audience, in the sequel “The Best Shooter”, older viewers returned to cinemas en masse for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Jurassic World: Dominion will be the next shuttle to test the ground on June 10, but until then it will be interesting to see if Top Gun: Maverick shows two strong weekends in a row or suffers a significant drop.