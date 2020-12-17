The best sequences that succeeded the big chain

Since The CW series endings are so important in making a lasting impression on a show, The CW has pulled off this look perfectly on occasion.

The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

The last episode of The CW series wasn’t much of a problem with Elena’s return, which was the right move as The Vampire Diaries had evolved over the years.

With Stefan making his great heroic sacrifice and Damon earning his own happy ending, the latest episode of The Vampire Diaries had an epic feel as expected from The CW series culminating in a heartwarming hug between the siblings as they reunited at each other. lifetime.

Arrow (2012-2020)

After several years of letting go of Oliver Queen’s plot threads regarding his past and future, the ending put everything to rest. Easily the best ending of all The CW’s Arrow seasons.

Oliver wasn’t the central focus of The CW’s final episode of Arrow, but the finale made sure to portray him in peace in the afterlife, which was what fans wanted to see more than anything.

Smallville (2001-2011)

This ending had a mixed response when it aired, but it has aged very well over the years. The CW network’s Smallville story saw Clark confront Darkseid’s attempts to bring Apokolips to Earth.

All in all, the Smallville episode did a great job of establishing the main protagonist as the Man of Steel, it was a worthy conclusion to The CW for ten years of storylines.

Despite having some series of the great chain The CW that have given much to be desired, it is worth mentioning that as well as The Vampire Diaries, Arrow and Smallville, the chain did an enormous job that managed to satisfy the fans.



