The best selling laptop brand has been announced!

COVID-19, which has affected all countries since the beginning of this year, has changed many things in our lives. Especially the remote working system that came with the pandemic increased the demand for laptop computers. As a result of this increasing demand, there has been a noticeable growth in the laptop market. On the other hand, with the report published by Strategy Analytics, the best selling laptop brand was determined.

The world’s best-selling laptop brand has changed! Lenovo loses its place to HP

Strategy Analytics announced that 62.2 million units were sold in the global market in the third quarter of 2020 and the market grew by 34 percent. In addition, the market share and sales figures of the laptop brands were also announced.

HP was the top selling laptop brand this quarter. The brand had a market share of 10.3 percent in the same quarter of last year, and was the second company with the largest share. This year, it increased this rate to 14.7 percent, thus taking the first place. Lenovo, on the other hand, ranked second, despite increasing its market share. Apple came fourth in this ranking. You can see the table below.

Leading with its market share, HP 14.7 million units; In second place Lenovo sold 14.6 million notebooks, third place Dell 8.5 million notebooks. Fourth place Apple and fifth place Acer respectively; Sold 6 and 4.9 million laptops.



