The best-selling cars of 2022 have been announced: The Summit did not surprise again!

ODD shared data on sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for September 2022. The announced data shows that there is a reduction in the market, but September 2022 was better than September 2021. In addition, the best-selling brands and models were announced.
The Association of Automobile Distributors (ODD) has published data on the passenger and light commercial vehicle market for September 2022. When we look at the published data; It shows that September 2022 was more active than September 2021. During this period, the automotive market grew by 2.6 percent, and the market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 8.7 percent.
In parallel with the data announced by ODD, the best-selling car brands and models were also announced. When we look at the data shared by journalist Emre Ozpainirji; we see that the top name of both 2022 and September 2022 is the Fiat Egea sedan. The Egea sedan, which is made in Turkey and has a reasonable price, does not seem to lose its throne so easily. Let’s take a closer look at the best-selling cars first, and then how September 2022 went.
The 10 best-selling car models in 2022
Top 10 best-selling car models in January-September
Brand/model Number of sales
Fiat Egea Sedan 44 970
Renault Clio HB 26 094
Toyota Corolla 23,798
Dacia Duster 19.070
Fiat Aegean Cross 17,865
Renault Megan Sedan 16.106
Hyundai i20 10 999
Renault Talian 10.051
Hyundai Bayon 9.149
Volkswagen Passat 8.000
The 10 best-selling car models in September 2022
Brand/model Number of sales
Fiat Aegean 5773
Toyota Corolla 2.638
Renault Megan Sedan 2366
Fiat Aegean Cross 2.275
Dacia Duster 2.134
Volkswagen Polo 1277
Hyundai i20 1.058
Kia Stonic 961
Hyundai Bayon 917
Honda City 900
The 10 best-selling car brands in 2022
Top 10 best-selling car brands in the period from January to September
Number of brand sales
Fiat 64 479
Renault 55 593
Volkswagen 38 552
Hyundai 31 571
Toyota 26,845
Dacia 26,634
Opel 19 540
Honda 16 283
Peugeot 14.700
Citroen 14 401
Top 10 best-selling car brands in September 2022
Number of brand sales
Fiat 8.138
Volkswagen 4393
Renault 4.202
Hyundai 3.024
Toyota 2953
Dacia 2773
Kia 2.161
Citroen 2.101
Honda 1.958
Opel 1913
In September, 62,084 passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold!
When we look at the data announced by ODD, we see that 62,084 passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold in September 2022. Of these sales, 44,681 vehicles were passenger cars, and 17,403 were light commercial vehicles. While the overall market size was 2% above the 10-year average, car sales were 5.1% lower than the 10-year average in September. When we look at the sales figures for the year, we see that 520,530 units were sold, which is 6.7% less than in the previous year. By the way; Let’s say the sales figure of 399,224 cars in 2022 is 8.2 percent lower than in the same period of the previous year.
Low-tax C segment cars have become the most preferred category of the year!
When we look at ODD data based on segments, we are faced with the bitter reality of our country. The segment with the highest sales both for the whole of 2022 and in September was the C segment with a low tax rate. So much so that 50.4 out of every 100 cars sold in 2022 were in the C segment. This segment was followed by Segment B with sales of 148,550 units and a 37.2% share. Sales of D, E and F segment cars, which we have gone into luxury, are practically absent in the entire market.
While sales of gasoline and diesel cars are falling, hybrid and electric models have started to attract attention!
There is something remarkable about the ODD data. When we look at car sales in 2022 by engine type; we see that sales of gasoline, diesel and gas cars are declining. Of course, this is normal at a time when the market is shrinking. Nevertheless, there is an increase in sales of hybrid and electric cars. In particular, sales of electric vehicles have almost tripled. However, the market is still dominated by gasoline cars with a share of 70.5%.
Cars with manual transmission are slowly leaving the market!
When we study sales data by transmission type, we see that cars with manual transmissions are selling a little less every day. Because when we look at the 2022 data; It was an automatic transmission for all cars of segments D, E and F. 67.5% of Segment C, 83.6% of Segment B and 94.9% of Segment A were with automatic transmissions. Cars with an automatic transmission accounted for 77.5% of all sales.