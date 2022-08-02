The best sci-fi games not related to Mass Effect or Star Wars

The genre of science fiction has long captured the imagination of people who look into the vastness of space and wonder about the possibilities that exist among these countless distant stars. Some people dream of taking the helm of a futuristic spaceship, seeing close-up space wonders such as black holes, or discovering an alien culture. Thanks to video games, many of these possibilities can finally be explored. While iconic space operas like Star Wars and Mass Effect have created fantasy worlds that players can immerse themselves in, there are other sci-fi games that do an incredible job of giving players a glimpse into the future.

The best sci-fi games come in many forms and consist of many genres. From realistic and exciting space flight simulators, science fiction adventures with storytelling to large-scale sci-fi strategy games spanning entire galaxies, gamers have the opportunity to explore every aspect of life in the distant future. Games like Elite Dangerous and X4: Foundations give players a true sense of being space pilots, while strategy games like Stellaris give players control over entire empires and show a broader picture of what a galactic society might look like.

Elite Dangerous and X4: Foundations put players in the cockpit

For many science fiction fans, a sense of immersion and escapism is the key to their enjoyment. Few games are more immersive in this regard than space simulators, which aim to make the experience of piloting a spaceship as realistic as possible. Space flight games have a long history as one of the oldest video game genres, dating back to Spacewar 1962! which used surprisingly advanced mechanics such as Newtonian physics and gravitational slingshot maneuvers using the gravity well of a star.

Elite Dangerous is an extremely ambitious and exciting multiplayer space simulator, whose history dates back to the 1984 Elite game. Every aspect of the game boasts amazing depth, from the individual simulation of the Milky Way galaxy to the management and operation of many types of ships in the game. The game is second to none in its ability to immerse players in its own world, which has an ever-changing political landscape influenced by players, and is complemented by its own in-game news service GalNet. Traveling to a black hole and personally observing how gravity bends light, or discovering a strange planet that no explorer player has yet seen, are powerful experiences unique to the massive Elite Dangerous sandbox.

X4: Foundations is the latest installment of the X series of hybrid space empire simulators from Egosoft. As in Elite Dangerous, players control spaceships in a vast setting, engaging in trading, bounty hunting, mining, and piracy. X4 is a very detailed simulation with supply chains and logistics between stations, and the game allows the player to participate in all aspects of this. Players can design and build stations, command a fleet to extract and deliver resources, and wage war from the comfort of their space stations or from the bridge of a huge flagship. A strong modder community also ensures that X4 players can customize their game with new ships and features.

Prey and Alien: Isolation are extremely atmospheric

Although flying on a spaceship is exciting in its own way, some games have perfectly captivated players, immersing them in lovingly created scenery filled with an intriguing narrative about the environment. Some of the best sci-fi settings don’t involve vast galaxies and vast open worlds, but rather focus on giving players an idea of what the daily lives of the inhabitants of futuristic places, such as orbiting space stations, might look like.

Prey from Arkane Studios is an immersive simulator that takes place on board the Talos I space station in 2032. The Talos I station is a fully realized space station with amazing attention to detail in all its surroundings. The game places a strong emphasis on non-linear paths, which allows players to be very creative in solving problems. For example, a player can shoot a foam dart through a hole in the security booth to press an inaccessible button, or he can use the mimic ability to turn into a coffee mug and roll through a crack in the window. The story of Prey is full of unexpected twists, the gameplay is fascinating, and the station looks really alive and deserves careful observation.