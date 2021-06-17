Robot Movies: Since the first film productions, robots have been a constant presence in science fiction stories. Interestingly, some of these characters appeared in cinemas even before the existence of the term robot in English.

From children’s adventures to wars in dystopian futures, robotic beings and artificial intelligences are present in many feature films. Next, discover the best robot movies to watch in 2021.

Transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise has movies perfect for those who love action and giant robots. The first feature film shows the robotic races Autobots and Decepticons clashing after finding a rare hidden energy source on Earth.

Circle of Fire (2013)

Another movie option with giant robots is Circle of Fire. With spectacular clashes, the plot features incredible human-controlled machines that are used in a war against gigantic marine creatures.

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant animation tells the story of the friendship of a boy and a robot from outer space. However, the quiet days are shaken after a paranoid government agent sees the big machine as a threat.

Wall-E (2008)

Set in the distant future, the animation Wall-E follows an ancient Earth garbage collector robot embarking on a space voyage. In addition to falling in love with modern Eve, the adventure still manages to change humanity’s destiny.