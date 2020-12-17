The best PS4 and PS5 games to gift 2020

Shopping guide in which we recommend 12 of the best games (triple A and indies) that can serve as a Christmas gift.

Another year is leaving, a year that we can hardly forget. 2020 has been marked by the coronavirus epidemic, although COVID-19 has not prevented new generation consoles from going on sale. PS5, like Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have arrived with very limited units, so the few waves of reservations that have been launched have not allowed the demand to be met. Throughout the year, yes, users of Sony consoles have received high quality games. Taking advantage of the Christmas season, and taking into account that many have not yet bought the gifts, from MeriStation we do not want to leave aside our traditional shopping guides. Next, we offer you 12 options to consider on PS4 and PS5, both for high-budget video games and independent court products.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

It was at E3 2015 that Square Enix finally made the dreams of many gamers come true. Final Fantasy VII Remake went from being a wish to becoming a reality, at least on paper, since its launch did not materialize until April 2020. Change of studio in between (Cyberconnect 2 was in charge of the project initially) , the team led by Tetsuya Nomura has taken the original story and reimagined the play. Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aeris and company return in their fight against the evil Shinra, but Square Enix abandons the classic turns to offer a combat system focused on action, which however does not forget its strategic component. The argument expands and offers new perspectives, although as they say in the Japanese company, this is only the beginning: there are several more deliveries in the future. Sefirot’s challenge is not over. The surprises? They are yet to come.

Ghost of tsushima

Sucker Punch, one of the many developers at Sony Interactive Entertainment, triumphed on PlayStation 3 with the launch of her InFamous series, which was then continued by InFamous: Second Son on PlayStation 4. However, for their next project, the team decided to put aside his saga of heroes and villains to focus on a new intellectual property. Although they settled on sandbox and open world style, Ghost of Tsushima is a stealth action game set in medieval Japanese times. Jin Sakai, a former samurai, is forced to abandon the ways of bushido, all that he believed in, to face a threat that endangers his home. Only as a ghost will he be able to defeat the Mongol invader and save his people from destruction. Although it is a title for PS4, the game works better on PS5, since backward compatibility enables 60 fps in this particular case. Get ready to master the art of the katana and save your loved ones. Tsushima Island needs you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After immersing ourselves in the ancient world, the saga of the assassins advances a few centuries, specifically until the 9th century AD. Ubisoft Montreal continues to delve into the RPG formula, although this time with the Vikings as protagonists. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tells the story of Eivor, a warrior (or warrior, you can choose your gender) who leads the Raven Clan and who sets out on a journey to a new home. She leaves her native Norway to settle permanently in England. Of course, at that time, after years of Viking invasions, not all Christians are out to offer hospitality. However, Eivor closes alliances and devises strategies in order to achieve the best for her people. How could it be otherwise, the study represents combat in a brutal way, with some of the stereotypes typical of the Vikings. And yet, it shows a diplomatic and artistic side to these warriors. Many of the mechanics come from Origins and Odyssey, but the developers have been able to build a quality product that is worth playing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

It is not an expansion nor is it a sequel itself. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was born as a standalone product for PS5. At first it was said that it was exclusive to the new generation, but Insomniac Games, the also creators of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, worked on an adaptation for PS4. Of course, the visual improvements are appreciated on PlayStation 5 (the game was recently updated to work with ray tracing and 60 fps), but the story is the same and the mechanics do not differ between versions. As its title indicates, Peter Parker is not the protagonist of the adventure. We follow in the footsteps of Miles Morales, who dons his wall-crawler tights to fight villains and displace I know the buildings with their spider webs. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you will have the opportunity to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, a revamped version of the original video game. Time to save the world? It depends on you.



