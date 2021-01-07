The best price comparators for the January Sales 2021

It always happens on Black Friday, at Christmas and it also happens on Sales. With so much discount it is easy to get lost and, above all, surpassed by the enormous number of offers that there are, since the same item that we want may be cheaper in Amazon Italy or through an English eBay seller than in Spain.

But in itself, having to open the different divisions one by one and search for the same item becomes tedious. Wouldn’t it be great to do it in one go? Well, you can with online comparators, which are many in the form of applications, tools or web pages, ideal for the January 2021 Sales that have just started:

Apps to search and compare offers

Idéalo – Price comparison

To recognize real bargains, it is useful to consult tools such as the price history of the product that interests you. It will allow you to see how the price of each product has changed in the last year and, based on the fluctuations and the current trend, you will be able to see when is the best time to buy. And above all, if it is worth it in the January Sales.

This is what the Idéalo comparator app does, which has a history of prices, and if you search for something like a Samsung Galaxy mobile for example, you will see the evolution of its price and in which places it is cheaper.

Offertia

Of the best valued, Ofertia is an app that covers a wide spectrum and allows you to view catalogs and brochures of almost 100,000 stores without having papers at home. From neighborhood stores, supermarkets, home or electronics catalogs to the most popular stores, such as: Carrefour, Mercadona, Decathlon, Primark, El Corte Ingles, IKEA, Media Markt, Leroy Merlin, Dia, Aldi, H&M, Hipercor, Bricodepot, Mango, Caprabo, Clarel, Alcampo, Bricomart, Worten, Aki, Lidl, Makro, La Plaza de Dia, La Sirena and much more. The best thing is that if we are interested in a particular offer, the app itself will remind us if it is about to expire.

Enchollados

This app with a funny name allows its users to see offers not only in specific campaigns such as Amazon Prime or Chinese Singles Day, but every day even if we are out of the different annual shopping seasons up to a maximum of 90% discounts.

Enchollados shows discounts for the latest trends in fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, pets, sports nutrition, etc. always at the best price in a matter of seconds. And you can find discounts in stores like Amazon, Rakuten, Gearbest, eBay, Aliexpress, Prozis, etc and the best brands: Nike, Adidas, Levis, Desigual, Samsung, apple, Lg, Roomba, Puma, Dockers, Vans, Skechers, Asics , Ray-Ban, Sony, Bq and GoPro, among others.