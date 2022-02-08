The best premieres of Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney + and Netflix for February 2022

February is a good month of the year to renew energy and start watching a new series or rather continue that story that had been left unfinished due to lack of new chapters. This is the list of highlights from Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney + and Netflix for February 2022 that has already started.

Amazon Prime Video

In the list of Amazon Prime Video news for February 2022, Reacher stands out, the saga of a very big boy. Reacher premiered on February 4 and is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The titular hero (played by Alan Ritchson) is a former Major in the US Army Military Police Corps who now travels the country looking for trouble to get into. His hands are very big.

Also coming to Prime Video this month is the return of one of Amazon’s biggest originals. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which opens on February 18. Season 4 will find Midge seeking creative freedom in the 1960s.

hbo max

The Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi epic Raised by Wolves helped launch HBO Max in 2020 and now it’s finally back for another season. Raised by Wolves Season 2 premiered with three episodes on February 3. This season will continue the conflict between future atheists and theists on a remote planet, while two androids raise some children.

February 2022 also sees the end of another more recent HBO Max hit. Peacemaker airs its finale on February 17. Fortunately, another exciting original premieres that same day, Dream Raider is a Mandarin-language sci-fi thriller that gives off great Inception vibes.

Disney+

There’s not much to write home about on Disney+ this month. February 9th will see the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett finale, so start preparing your theoretical brain for that. The only other notable original series is The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a follow-up to the Disney Channel animated show from the early 2000s.

Netflix

The biggest Netflix original series in February is without a doubt Vikings: Valhalla. This Vikings spin-off, which opens on February 25, jumps back in time to bring our Norse friends into conflict with Western Europe and a burgeoning Christian movement. Before that though, Netflix premiered Raising Dion season 2 (February 1) and Murderville (February 3), and Inventing Anna (February 11) and the thrilling video game adaptation The Cuphead Show (February 18) are yet to come. February).