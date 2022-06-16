The Best Pokemon TCG Card Art from the Astral Radiance Set

The Astral Radiance addition to the Pokémon Trading Card Game contains many rare collectibles with some of the best illustrations of the KCI in recent years. After months of waiting, Astral Radiance was finally released in May. The TCG Summer Set is the tenth major addition to Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG and includes a huge set of over 200 cards that players can collect. From VSTAR to Radiant Pokémon – in addition to Sword and Shield there are many rare Pokemon cards with incredible design.

After the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January, Astral Radiance was released as an addition to the open-world role-playing game. The 2022 expansion introduced many of Hisuian’s Pokémon to KKI for the first time, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus Starters Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott and Hisuian Deciduai. The May issue also debuted a new card mechanic, Radiant Pokémon, which features Shiny Pokémon with powerful movements and characteristics.

Although the TCG expansion was mainly dedicated to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Astral Radiance Trainer Gallery cards feature many classic Pokemon and characters from the Game Freak series. The incredible alternative design of the popular version of the map has made the Sword and Shield set one of the largest collections of unique cards that players can collect. Below is a list of the best illustrations of Pokémon KKI cards from the Astral Radiance set.

Astral Radiance Galarian Moltres V Trainer Card Gallery Card

In the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, players go in search of the Galarian Kanto form of the Legendary Moltres. The epic moment is captured in the Astral Radiance TCG supplement with a beautiful Galarian Moltres V map. The rare Pokemon Card is part of the TCG expansion’s “Trainer Gallery” set and includes the 8th generation protagonist battling legendary Pokemon. The textured flame on the wings of the Moltres makes this Pokémon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra illustration one of the best Astral Radiance cards.

Astral Radiance Origin Forme Dialga V Pokémon Card

After years of waiting, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has finally unveiled the long-awaited origin form for Sinnoh Legends Dialga and Palkia. Since Astral Radiance is mainly dedicated to the role-playing games of the Hisui region, it is not surprising that the set includes quite a lot of cards depicting new variants of the Diamond and Pearl mascot.

The Origin Forme Dialga V card is great live, as the Astral Radiance collectible CCI has many unique texture patterns that run all over the sky. The use of bright pastel colors on the postcard also creates a beautiful Dialga background when it hovers in the air.

Astral Radiance Origin Forme Palkia V Pokémon Card

The Astral Radiance TCG set also includes an alternate image for Sinnoh Legendary Palkia. Although the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Palkia V map is not as bright as its Dialga counterpart, it compensates for this by having one of the most unique illustrations of the expansion. The Origin Forme Palkia V card, depicting the game’s time-warping themes, depicts legendary diamonds and pearls standing in a warped room that looks almost like an MC. Escher painting. The interesting work of Pokemon artist Osvaldo KATO makes this card one of the outstanding cards in Astral Radiance.

Pokemon Card Astral Radiance Beedrill V

Pokémon card collectors who love bright colors will not want to miss the Beedrill V card from Astral Radiance. The Pokemon card image shows a group of Bidrilla flying over a bright palette of colors. Although Pokémon Red and Blue Kanto Bug are not as popular as some other Pokémon in the Astral Radiance set, its magnificent alternative design, shimmering with colors, is one of the most beautiful expansion cards that should not be overlooked.

Pokemon Map Astral Radiance Macchamp V

Although most of the cards with alternative Astral Radiance illustrations are in the Trainer Gallery set, there are also many V cards with unique full images in the TCG extension. One of them is the Macchamp V map, which shows a Kanto-type fighter passing through the market. The TCG Astral Radiance map shows the third city of the Galar Stow-on-Side region, which is home to the leader of the Pokémon Sword gym Bea and the leader of the Pokémon Shield gym Allister. The beautiful postcard depicts Masham carrying food and bowls as he walks through the market square, which is part of the dusty town of Galar on the mountainside.

Astral Radiance Hisuian Lilligant V Pokemon Card

An important feature of the TCG Astral Radiance expansion is the debut of many Legends: Arceus Hisuian Pokémon, including Hisuian Lilligant. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players first encounter a type of Kalos Grass in the muddy swamps of the Crimson Swamps.