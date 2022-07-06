The best plot idea of the series “Ahsoka” reduces the chances of a continuation of “Star Wars: Rebels”

The Ahoska series is being filmed live for Disney+, and its best storyline means bad news for a possible animated sequel to Star Wars: Rebels. From the moment Rosario Dawson starred as a guest star in the second season of The Mandalorian as a live-action version of the Clone Wars character Ahsoka, the idea that she would get her own series for Disney+ became more and more likely. Subsequently, Ahsoka’s show was announced, which raised the question of what Lucasfilm’s plans were for the storylines created in Rebels.

Prior to appearing in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka’s last appearance in chronological order was in Star Wars: Rebels. Although Ahsoka was not the main character in “Rebels” as in “Clone Wars”, the character had a lot of screen time in the second season of “Rebels”, which ended with her iconic confrontation with Darth Vader. Ahsoka will then return in key moments of the fourth season of Star Wars: Rebels.

Considering the final scene of Star Wars: Rebels, in which Ahsoka meets Sabine to begin the search for Ezra, there really is no better storyline for Ahsoka than the search for Ezra and Thrawn. In fact, in the second season of The Mandalorian, it was revealed that Ahsoka was still looking for Thrawn. However, if the storyline about Ezra’s whereabouts, which was teased at the end of “Rebels”, is transferred to live action, then the chances of a sequel or any form of animated sequel to “Rebels” become significantly lower. The finale of Star Wars: Rebels was clearly not meant to be a definite end to the story, and many took it for granted that Dave Filoni would soon pick up the storyline of Ahsoka and Sabine looking for Ezra. Years after the Rebels finale, Filoni picked up on the idea, but in live action, the show would come from the “Mando Universe” and not from the animated sequel to The Rebels.

Why Ahsoka’s Best Story Will Be Brought to Life in Live Action

It is important to note that the circumstances in which the final of “Rebels” was filmed were very different from those in which “Star Wars” is currently located. Thanks to Disney+ and the constant search on streaming platforms for more original content, especially in terms of live performances, TV shows on “Star Wars” have become the current trend of the franchise. “Mandalorian” is not only one of the flagship Disney+ series, but also one of the most popular “Star Wars” films created under the management of Disney, so the desire for more live performances on “Star Wars” makes sense. Considering that Dave Filoni, one of the creators of “Mandalorian,” is also a co-creator of Ahsoka, the version of the show centered around the character was a natural evolution. Many other storylines from the animated series also pay off in live action, for example, Bo Katan’s search for the Dark Sword in “Mandalorian” and the return of Cade Bane in “The Book of Boba Fett”.

The price, however, is that “Star Wars: Rebels” most likely won’t get a full-fledged animated sequel. Instead, the main storyline presented in the epilogue will be transferred to Ahsoka’s show, in which live versions of Sabine, Ezra and Thrawn are expected. It also raises the question of what the scope of Ahsoka’s show will be and whether it will be able to recoup Thrawn and Ezra’s storyline without distracting attention from Ahsoka in her own series — just like the infamous “Boba Fett Book” of its protagonist in early 2022.