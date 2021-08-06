The Best Password Managers for 2021

The latest online trend from nearly every website you visit insists you create a user account. Securing and managing these user accounts requires nothing but a strong and memorable password. But while it’s tempting to use simple and easy-to-remember passwords, there’s a higher chance you’re setting yourself up for online identity theft. This only leaves you with one option­­­­­­­—­­using a strong password manager. As this article outlines, password managers handle your log-in details on every website while preserving good password security. Below, we highlight some of the best password managers available in the market today.

1. Last Pass

Of all the available password managers, LastPass remains the easiest one to use. Besides, it’s array of features and support for some major platforms makes it a commonly used password manager among individuals and businesses.

You can opt for a personal paid plan of $3 per month and enjoy excellent features such as unlimited syncing among all devices, 1GB online storage, dark web monitoring of your accounts, and support for physical two-factor-authentication keys. The plan will also grant you access to premium tech support.

Even though Last Pass’s free plan offers unlimited passwords, it only syncs across your computers or smartphones. However, the plan still has as many features as the paid version, including password generators and secure storage service.

This browser-based password manager provides Chrome, Opera, Firefox, and Edge with an excellent web interface. There’s also a desktop application for Windows and Mac users. Its renowned multi-factor authentication (MFA) allows you to access your account using a smartphone or fingerprint; arguably the standout feature you would want to leverage.

2. LogMeOnce

LogMeOnce is a highly customizable password manager that provides cross-platform support and encrypted storage. You can access all your passwords on just about any browser or device using your photo or PIN.

Among its more than 50 featured services, you’ll benefit from a free ad-supported plan that includes unlimited passwords and devices. It also has a two-factor authentication, 1MB of encrypted file storage, and a customizable dashboard.

LogMeOnce has three paid plans ranging from $2.50 to $4.99 per month. These plans come with additional storage and sharing up to six users. It also offers snapshots of anyone who tries to hack into your data.

3. Dashlane

Dashlane is known for its versatility and impressive security features. Like most password managers, it also provides browser extensions for Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Edge. It’s your go-to password manager that works on all major platforms, allowing password importation from other browsers.

Despite its high cost, Dashlane has all the features you can expect from a password manager. Its major highlight is the biometric login which you can use instead of the master password. Similarly, Touch and Face identification features are available depending on your device.

Other top features supported by Dashlane include the universal two-factor authentication (U2FA) found on its premium plan. Here, you can easily connect a USB or NFC device to any computer and instantly access your passwords. The connected device only communicates with the computer through a human interface device protocol.

Dashlane also has a Dark web scanner that uses your email to check any security breaches. In addition, you’ll also profit from a built-in VPN that’s helpful in traffic encryption and hiding your IP. The premium version goes for $4.99/month.

4. Keeper

Keeper comes with a robust web interface and can store files and documents of any kind. It’s a cheaper option than other password managers but with some of the best security features. There are plugins for all major browsers, such as Chrome and Internet Explorer, and all operating systems.

You can leverage it on an enterprise level as your password manager of choice and benefit from its advanced security levels for your team. Better yet, it has featured add-ons that you can customize to suit your business security needs.

Keeper comes with other additional services such as internet monitoring for tracking unsanctioned personal data use. It also provides 1-GB secure cloud storage and free encrypted messaging service. All these services will cost an additional $25 per year.

Its only downside is a lack of a bulk password changer. Furthermore, the free tier doesn’t allow multiple devices syncing. Keeper has a 14-day free trial for its Business level service. Afterwards, you can pay $45 per year for every user and enjoy shared team folders, unlimited device access and excellent activity reporting among other services.

5. 1Password

1Password is secure and easy to use with top in-built management features. It has separate browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, Brave, Firefox, and Safari. All these extensions work directly with web browsers.

1Password comes with apps for all devices and operating systems. It provides you with features such as Travel Mode that erase sensitive data from your devices, and then restore it later. This way, you’re assured no one will pry on your data. It also lets you sort data in different vaults as per your preferences. Other top features are the great form-filling abilities and the two-factor authentication service.

However, you’ll have to contend with limited import options and the unavailability of a free version. There’s only a 14-day free trial before you can opt to sign up. 1Passowrd annual subscription costs $36 per individual. The plan comes with 1GB of document storage and additional security features. If you are a Mac user, it will cost you f$65 to buy an application that allows device syncing.

6. BitWarden

BitWarden is one of the few user-friendly password managers found on the market today. Being open-source software, you can freely find its powering code to inspect and fix any flaws.

It has free and paid plans that provide outstanding password management. The free plan offers you features such as multi-device syncing, unlimited online storage, and optional self-hosting. If you upgrade to its premium plan, you’ll enjoy additional features like reports cautioning you against weak passwords and unsafe websites.

Other features on the paid plans are multi-factor authentication, two-step logins, and user groups. You can install BitWarden Password manager on your server for easy self-hosting and enjoy your own cloud storage. There are also Apps for all operating systems.

Final Thought

Using password managers is one of the proven ways you can leverage to secure your important data online. It’s a recommended practice for individuals and businesses who want to secure important data from breaches and other forms of cyber theft.