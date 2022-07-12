The Best Paramount Movie Deals on Amazon Prime Day

The movie about the video game Sonic the Hedgehog 2 quickly became a box office hit when it was released earlier this year, and the sequel tells about the misadventures of the protagonist along with his reliable friend Tails. This is another blockbuster from the production and distribution company Paramount Pictures, which is known for its influential films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Godfather and A Quiet Place, to name just a few.

Paramount’s best films cover a variety of genres, including horror, action, adventure and crime. Many of their most popular movies are currently available for purchase on Amazon, which offers a variety of deals to celebrate Prime Day (July 12 and 13).

Pet Cemetery (2019)

Based on Stephen King’s 1983 novel of the same name, Pet Cemetery is a horror film that chronicles the life of Dr. Louis Creed’s family after they move to rural Maine. When their daughter Ellie discovers a creepy cemetery full of dead pets in the woods near their new home, things take a dark turn.

The 2019 film adaptation of The Pet Cemetery, directed by Kevin Kelsch and Dennis Widmaier, is not the first film adaptation of the bestseller. The 1989 version is widely considered a cult classic today, but there are some things that are implemented better in the later film. For example, visuals have noticeably improved, which enhance the characters’ compelling storylines, making the film more exciting.

The Scream (2022)

The action of “Scream” takes place in the sleepy town of Woodsboro. This is the sequel to the fourth film and a reboot of the popular franchise. It features returning characters from the 1996 film Scream, as well as new charming teenagers targeted by a mysterious Ghostly Face. It soon became clear that the victims had unique connections to the original murders committed more than two decades ago.

The box office hit may be a terrible slasher, but it has a few comedic moments that serve as a witty commentary on outdated sequels and reboots. It’s interesting to watch because, like in the original, he doesn’t take himself too seriously, which was probably what the directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett intended.

Transformers (2007)

“Transformers” directed by Michael Bay is a sci—fi action movie that needs no introduction. This is the first part of the film franchise inspired by the toy line of the same name. The film tells the story of a teenager Sam Witwicky, who finds himself in the epicenter of a war between two extraterrestrial factions, heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons.

The incredibly popular film showed innovative visual effects and incredible sound design, which allowed the audience to fully immerse themselves in the world of Transformers. His action sequences are unforgettable as they demonstrate exactly what happens when powerful robots collide on the ground. Although nothing compares to the original, it’s still worth watching four exciting sequels: “Revenge of the Fallen” (2009), “The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011), “The Age of Extermination” (2014) and “The Last Knight” (2017).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is often mentioned alongside the best video game movies of all time, is the recently released sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog 2020. Directed by Jeff Fowler, it focuses on the return of the villainous Doctor Robotnik with his new partner Knuckles and the main character’s attempts to thwart his insidious plan with his buddy Tails.

It’s amazing to see how the iconic game character comes to life on the big screen, especially when you consider that the classic Sonic games were pixel 2D adventures. The 2020 movie was fun enough to watch, but its sequel takes it up a notch with the higher stakes and endearing characters it introduces to fans.

Indiana Jones and in Search of the Lost Ark (1981)

“In Search of the Lost Ark” directed by Steven Spielberg is a famous action adventure film about the exciting journey of archaeologist Dr. Indiana Jones, who goes in search of the legendary Ark of the Covenant. Along the way, he meets unexpected and dangerous resistance from a group with nefarious plans for the Ark.

The film became a cultural phenomenon when it was first released, thanks to a well-written plot and bold stunts. It is not surprising that this marked the beginning of a successful franchise, which includes three more films that still remain relevant: “The Temple of Fate” (1984), “The Last Crusade” (1989) and “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”. The fifth untitled film “Indiana Jones 5” is due to be released sometime in 2023.

Mission Impossible (1996)

When Ethan Hunt is accused of the murders of his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team in Mission Impossible, the leader of a top-notch spy group tries to clear his name and find out who infiltrated the CIA. The critically acclaimed spy thriller by Brian De Palma tells the fascinating story of the protagonist, who reveals one disturbing truth after another.