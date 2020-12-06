The red carpet of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards was lit up with many K-pop stars, the idols modeled their best outfits in one of the most important musical galas of the year. See what your favorite singers and rappers like BTS, NCT, TWICE, Oh My Girl, and many more wore.

On December 6, another MAMA installment was held, the 2020 ceremony brought together leading figures of Korean entertainment, the host of the night was the charismatic actor Song Joong Ki.

The idols appeared on the red carpet at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards with their best gala looks, some opted for two-color sets, more formal, sober and mature, while others chose cheerful and colorful looks.

BTS, NCT, TWICE, Oh My Girl, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, and many more groups, showed their talents to conquer the camera, revealed their enthusiasm for living a night full of music, recognitions, and unforgettable moments.

Next, we will present you the best looks of the K-pop singers and rappers who paraded through the imposing red carpet of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Tell us! What was your favorite?

THE BEST OUTFITS OF THE 2020 MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS

Song joong ki

The official host of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards chose an elegant and classic look, with a form cut, Song Joong Ki wore a black tuxedo with white details.

[email protected]

Taemin wore a black outfit with details that stood out in his jacket, combined it with a blue shirt, which gave dynamism to his catwalk through the 2020 MAMA carpet.

ENHYPEN

The Rookie group wore garments from the famous Gucci fashion house, the idols looked elegant and youthful with looks that made reference to a school uniform.

ATEEZ

ATEEZ wore tuxedos in the ranges of gray and black, their formal suits highlighted by striped textures and accessories that they modeled with a lot of personality.

Stray Kids

The JYP Entertainment boy band combined black, beige, brown, and gray to form their gala outfits. The idols wore formal suits with a youthful and fun touch.

(G) I-DLE

The girls of Cube Entertainment wore black and white garments, which were highlighted with accessories in gold, the group of 6 idols looked elegant and powerful on the red carpet of the MAMA 2020.

MAMAMOO

Each of the members of MAMAMOO chose the colors of the season, their style was daring and formal, they made their fans fall in love with their outfits in black and beige.

Bts

The award-winning band of the night wore sober and elegant outfits, combined their formal suits with ties, large coats and scarves that gave them a more classic style.

GOT7

A male K-pop group came with outfits in black colors, with touches of gray and white. The idols challenged for MAMA 2020 with unmatched style.

TWICE

The JYP Entertainment idols looked elegant, but with a feminine and daring touch, the garments were characterized by ruffles, see-throughs, and flowing dresses.



