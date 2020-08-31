The best outfits from the red carpet at the MTV VMAs 2020

The MTV VMAs 2020 have already started with their preshow and the celebs of the moment have already paraded through the red carpet wearing their best outfits to make their fans fall in love from a distance, because this award is unique, since, due to the pandemic, it is carried out online in New York City, fusing live performances and prerecorded videos with big stars.

From Joey King, Lady Gaga, Bebe Rexha, among other artists, they combined the best colors and took over the fashion trends to be the best dresses of the night, we leave you a list with the best outfits of the MTV VMAs.

Doja cat

Known for her song “Say so”, she paraded down the carpet in a long braid that highlighted her black hair and her shiny red dress.

Joey king

The actress from the Kissing Stand conquered everyone with her Versace dress, wasting glamor and beauty

Ariana Grande

With a leather suit made up of a skirt, pigtails and all the girl power, Ariana Grande was one of the favorites on the red carpet

Jande Smith

The young actor and rapper settled on an outfit that he played with a pastel color palette, jeans and a youthful style, looking comfortable and fun.

Miley

She was another of the favorites of the night, she wore a transparent dress made up of a black top, demonstrating her beauty and her rebellious and sexy attitude.

Baby Rexha

The singer decided on something simple and flirty, a large black trench coat that made her look beautiful

Sofia carson

Elegant and feminine, the “Descendants” star wore a classic red dress and an aesthetic hairstyle that made her look like a princess.

Maluma

The young urban music star fell in love with her fans with an elegant tuxedo, looking manly and casual

Lady Gaga

Although she did not parade on the carpet, Lady Gaga managed to surprise everyone once again, as she wore a sequined mask, a white coat and a dress that seemed to be made of feathers



