The Best Original Paramount TV Shows+

When it comes to streaming services, there are so many options, from the best shows on Netflix to originals on Amazon Prime, but I think we should take a look at Paramount+ today. There are several hundred shows to watch on the platform, but with CBS shows and licensed content, there are also plenty of awesome originals like Evil or The Good Fight.

Although there will be many new shows coming to the platform in the near future, including a new reboot of “Thinking Like a Criminal,” and some of them will appear as part of the 2022 TV schedule, there is so much to watch right now. For all those wondering what to drink, here are the best Paramount+ TV shows right now.

Star Trek: Picard

The amount of Star Trek content that Paramount+ has is almost astounding, and they have several Star Trek originals. My favorite at the moment is “Star Trek: Picard”. In this popular part of the Star Trek franchise, we follow the story of Jean-Luc Picard, who is now retired and living a quiet life. However, when a young woman named Daj comes to him in need of help, he begins to realize that she may be the key to disturbing aspects of the past.

I love this series starring Patrick Stewart. As a Star Trek fan, I think this is the perfect series that pays homage to the entire Trek saga, and also adds a wonderful new story. I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary to know the whole “Star Trek” story related to this—just because the series is so much fun—but watching a little “Star Trek: The Next Generation” wouldn’t hurt.

onethousandeighthundredeightythree

If you are a fan of Yellowstone and want to learn more about the Dutton family from the original series, then “1883” is for you. This popular original on Paramount Plus tells the story of the Dutton family 125 years before the events of Yellowstone, as they travel across the Great Plains and build a legacy that you all know and love now.

The 1883 debut was a huge hit for Paramount Plus, gathering many fans who love the original Dutton family story and want to know more. Since the first season just ended in 2022, fans are hoping that Season 2 is just around the corner – that is, if Taylor Sheridan can stop being mysterious about it. Full of incredible stories and all this pure Western goodness, 1883 is a fun time.

RuPaul’s Drag Racing: All Stars

Hold on to your wigs because RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is here to steal them all. In this award-winning reality show, a spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we see RuPaul inviting queens of the past who made a name for themselves after the original show for another chance to win them all.

If you haven’t seen the original RuPaul’s Drag Race yet, be sure to watch it because it’s so cool and very fun. But if you have, I highly recommend checking out All Stars. Not only will you get more RuPaul (because you’ll never have enough RuPaul), you’ll also get to see some of your favorite contestants from past seasons, and you’ll get a double drama — what more could you want? Watch it now and end up envying all of their makeup skills (without being envious at all).

Twilight Zone

In this fourth installment of the Twilight Zone franchise (yes, you read it right, the fourth), we will see a different world invented by Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning director. In The Twilight Zone, we will see all kinds of stories from this anthology series explaining unusual events that could only happen in the realm that we call the Twilight zone.

The series is iconic for a reason, and its heavy use of a mix of different genres, from science fiction to horror, with each episode containing a bit of mystery and intrigue, is an important factor. Several stars have also appeared in this reboot, from Oscar-nominated Steven Yeun to Jacob Tremblay and many others. Only two seasons, but there are so many stories to discover.

Why do women kill

If you’ve ever wanted to know why some women want to kill their lousy husbands, look no further than the book “Why Women Kill.”