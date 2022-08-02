The Best Original HBO Max Shows to Stream (at the moment)

In the era of streaming services, a lot of amazing new series have appeared, such as the original Hulu shows or Netflix series such as The Witcher and Bridgerton. But one streaming service that also offers a great selection of amazing original series is HBO Max.

From cooking shows to flight attendants, HBO Max produces all kinds of shows that will appeal to people of all ages, from dramas to comedies and reality shows. If you’re looking for your next show to grab a bite to eat, check out these ten great original HBO Max shows.

Stewardess

In the movie “Flight Attendant,” Kaley Cuoco plays a reckless flight attendant who has a drinking problem and ends up waking up next to her dead girlfriend for one night. Now she needs to somehow go back in time to try to find the culprit, wondering if she could somehow be the killer.

First of all, Kaley Cuoco is fantastic in this series. While I know everyone knows her for her comedic skills in “The Big Bang Theory,” she really shines in “Flight Attendant” and demonstrates her ability to play dramatic roles. Secondly, the murder mystery of this series really captures and attracts like no other. It’s such a classic idea to find the real killer, but in “Stewardess” it works well.

Peacemaker

He’s here to make peace by smashing a few heads. Peacemaker, a spinoff of the popular 2021 film Suicide Squad, follows the main character after he recovers from injuries sustained in the film. Now he joins a special forces unit called A.R.G.U.S., a team with a mission to destroy parasitic creatures similar to butterflies and prevent them from taking over people’s bodies.

The peacemaker is so stupid, I can’t even put it into words, but in the best sense. John Cena is great in the lead role, and the fact that he plays the main character works wonders, to the point that you realize that there is no other actor who could play this character better. And now that the second season has already been ordered, it’s only a matter of time before we see it again.

Personal life

Love Life is an anthology series on HBO Max, in which every season we follow a new character in his quest to find the one from the first to the last date.

What I like about Love Life is their exploration of modern love. Although there is a lot of comedy in this, there are also serious moments that speak about the difficulties of dating in the 21st century, as well as how long it may take to find the right person. In the first season, the beautiful Anna Kendrick plays, and in the second season, William Jackson Harper plays a new love story.

Hacks

In this comedy series, Hacks tells the story of Las Vegas comedy legend Deborah Vance, who is to team up with Ava, a Generation Z comedy writer who was canceled due to a tactless tweet. The two don’t want to work together, but they have to so that Vance can refresh her material and keep her job.

Let me just say that Jean Smart in “Hacks” is wonderful, and her comedic moment is excellent. Also, the chemistry that blossoms between her and Hannah Einbinder, who plays Ava, makes this show so enjoyable to watch. The generational difference between the two characters only enhances this comedy and makes it available for everyone to watch.

Made for Love

The black comedy “Made for Love” is based on the novel of the same name and tells about a woman who escapes from a terrible ten-year marriage only to find out that her husband is tracking her with a device she was equipped with implanted in her. the brain, tracking her every movement and even her “emotional data”.

Starring Kristin Milioti as Hazel, she is perfect for this role and supports this whole series with an amazing cast. While the show is a black comedy with lots of moments that will make you snort with laughter, there is also this emotional aspect, especially about violent relationships, that sets this show apart from the rest. Even the thought of someone tracking your own emotions makes me shiver, but it also intrigued me to find out more.

“Raised by Wolves” two seasons before the broadcast became one of the first original HBO Max series.