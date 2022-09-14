The Best Office Storyline Deserves To Be Longer

In the fifth season of The Office, feeling ignored and underestimated by his corporate overlords, Michael Scott left Dunder Mifflin to found his own paper company. He hired Pam and Ryan to supplement his sales department, moved into a tiny office down from Dunder Mifflin, and began poaching their business. Michael Scott’s paper company quickly became a fan-favorite storyline, but it only had four episodes. The Michael Scott Paper Company arc radically changed the dynamics of the “Office” characters and shook up the show’s formula when it began to become obsolete. Loyalty was tested when two paper suppliers went to war with each other. This premise was juicy enough that it could be stretched over a whole arc of a season long, but the series only touched on conflicts that arose for a short time, and after a couple of episodes everything returned to normal.

The concept of “Michael Scott’s Paper Company” first appeared in the episode “Two Weeks”. After handing over his two-week notice and working out the hours at Dunder Mifflin, Michael came to the alarming realization that finding a new job would not be so easy in the midst of a difficult economic climate, so he decided to create his own. work by starting your own company. At the end of the episode, Michael was joined by Pam, who was tired of working as an administrator and wanted to work in sales, and so the Michael Scott Paper Company was born.

In the “Dream Team”, Michael and Pam intended to assemble a first-class sales team, in the end they stayed only with Ryan and rented a cozy office space under the men’s toilet of Dunder Mifflin. At the Michael Scott Paper Company, they had a pancake lunch in the parking lot and found their first customer. In “Tough Competition,” the battle between Dunder Mifflin and Michael Scott erupted when Dwight attacked Michael and Michael stole Dwight’s biggest client. Then in “Ruin” they ran out of money, they sold the company to Dunder Mifflin in exchange for their old jobs, and the status quo resumed.

Instead of rushing to a conclusion by the Season 5 finale, this storyline was supposed to continue throughout season 6. The actual storyline of the sixth season turned out to be one of the weakest in the series. Jim was promoted to co-manager, which worked against the fact that his character found his job boring and tedious, since he suddenly took his job seriously, and Dunder Mifflin was acquired by Sabre, which paid too much attention to corporate protocols, rather than characters and their relationships. The sixth season would have been much more exciting if it had instead continued the Michael Scott Paper Company storyline.

Michael and Dwight went from friends to enemies and then back to friends in just two episodes. At first, Dwight provided Michael with insider information that helped him steal clients from Dunder Mifflin, but when Charles Miner, who replaced Michael (played by unflappable guest star Idris Elba), found out about it, he put an end to it. Dwight teamed up with Charles and stole Michael’s Rolodex from his office, prompting Michael to take over Dwight’s most important account. From the very beginning of the series, Dwight was Michael’s most trusted person and right-hand man. When Dwight attacked Michael, their passionate friendship turned into an equally passionate rivalry. This fault should have been studied in more detail throughout the season.

More employees could have moved from Dunder Mifflin to Michael Scott Paper Company if the latter’s life expectancy had been slightly longer. Jim got caught in the middle as an employee of Dunder Mifflin and the fiance of the chief sales representative of their closest competitor. If Charles caught him helping them, he could be fired from Dunder Mifflin and forced to accept Michael’s offer to work at his new company. Andy has never shone at Dunder Mifflin, and being a loser that Michael likes to risk, he would be an ideal addition to the sales department of the Michael Scott Paper Company. If their business expanded, they would need an accountant to handle their finances. Oscar and Angela are too sensible to quit their stable job at Dunder Mifflin and work for Michael in a luxurious closet, but Kevin could be persuaded to switch sides.

“Michael Scott’s Paper Company” is one of the best story arcs in nine seasons of “The Office,” but it was too short. It was really nice to see Michael reveal his inner business genius in the buyout negotiations with David Wallace (“I don’t think I need to wait for Dunder Mifflin; I think I just need to wait you out”), but it would have made me a lot more satisfied if his war with Dunder Mifflin lasted longer than a couple of episodes.