The best Nintendo Switch games of 2020

2020 was a special year for the Nintendo Switch. The console was one of the platforms that received the most exclusive titles, in addition to other multiplatform games. Among the highlights, franchises that returned and titles that managed to maintain the quality on the Nintendo console.

Check out the numbered list – which does not represent a ranking – of the best 2020 games for Nintendo Switch.

1- Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Interestingly, the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a blessing in a pandemic period. The game, which has a very relaxed and even relaxing theme, being an escape valve for many people, which made their fictional island their ideal destination to escape the troubled reality that we are going through.

The game puts the player in the role of a character who needs to develop and maintain the island as a perfect place for its inhabitants.

2- Paper Mario: The Origami King

The weirdest version of Mario won a new title for Nintendo Switch. In The Origami King, Mario must rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of the villainous King Olly. For that, the mustache will count on the help of Olivia, a fundamental ally in the journey.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Paper Mario is a more challenging version of Mario Bros. The game is full of puzzles and brings a differentiated combat system, when compared to the other adventure titles.

3- Hades

The biggest surprise of 2020 also won a version for the Nintendo Switch. And unlike what happens with many conversions, which result in loss of quality and performance, the port of Hades was very well done, making the game one of the best for the console.

The RPG and action game puts the player in control of Zagreu, son of Hades, on an adventure in the Kingdom of Death. Perfect for fans and lovers of Greek mythology.

4- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

The Pokémon franchise was another to win a new title “different” in 2020. In Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX you take control of a group of little creatures that must face challenges to free other monsters.

The big difference between the traditional game and Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX lies in its gameplay. Here, the title features turn-based combat similar to RPG and strategy games, such as Final Fantasy Tatics and Fire Emblem

5- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The game is a mix between two titles: Hyrule Warriors and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In it, the evil force Calamity Ganin threatens the city that gives the game its name. And it is up to Zelda and her faithful squire: Link to do the job to rid the region of evil.

The gameplay of the game mixes the frantic battles of the Hyrule Warriors franchise with elements present in Breath of the Wild. The crazy junction ends up resulting in an uncompromising, fun and exciting game.

6- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

One of the most praised titles on the Nintendo Wii won a remastered version for the Switch. It brings new graphics, but maintains practically the same gameplay that enshrined the game when it was released in 2010.

The story tells a journey in search of revenge. After your region is devastated by the fearsome Mechon, you need to gather a group of allies to contain the villain and prevent further damage to the world.

7- Trials of Mana

The SNES classic RPG remake puts players on an adventure to reach the Sanctuary of Mana. For that, they will have to face powerful creatures known as Benevodons, which destroy regions where they pass.

With a completely redesigned look, and now in 3D, Trials of Mana is by far one of the best remakes released in 2020. A full plate for fans of the saga and for lovers of a good traditional RPG.

8- Doom Eternal

The game is present in all lists of Best Games of 2020 and is not for nothing. Even in a lower quality version compared to other consoles, Doom Eternal is one of the best titles released for Nintendo Swtich.

The game features a frantic firefight, where the Doomslayer character must prevent a demonic invasion of Earth. For this, it is worth using from simple pistols to weapons of mass elimination.

9- Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The continuation of Ori and the Blind Forest maintains the high level of the game. Both its look, with an ambience and graphics that impress, as well as its gameplay well adapted to the Switch, make the game one of the great highlights of this year.

In the game’s story, once again the player controls the character Ori. Now he needs to find his friend, the owl Kun, and for that, he will have to face the dangers of the enchanted forest.

10- Super Mario 3D All-Stars

The collection brings the three main 3D games of the character to the old Nintendo 64 console: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

Unlike other sets, Super Mario 3D All-Stars does not bring any remastering, only occasional changes in gameplay so that the titles are well adapted to today’s joysticks. However, it is still a full plate for those who have the 64-bit era as one of the most striking in history.