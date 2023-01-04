Now there are not only more great TV shows, but also more ways to watch them — it seems that a new streamer is launched every few weeks. With that in mind, here are the most exciting new and returning series worth celebrating in 2023, including comedies, coming-of-age dramas and superhero shows. You’d better sit back…

New Series that You haven’t Seen

Copenhagen Cowboy

Release Date: January 5, Netflix

Starring: Angela Bundalovich, Lola Korfiksen, Zlatko Burich

Director Nicolas Winding Refn returns to his native Denmark to film this six-part thriller. Set in the criminal underground of Copenhagen, it follows Miu (Bundalovic), a woman with “mysterious supernatural abilities” on a mission of revenge. Obviously, there will be blood, as well as the signature neon visuals of Winding Refn.

Velma

Release date: January 12, HBO Max in the USA; British TV company TBC

Starring: Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu.

This adult animated series tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), the smartest member of the Scooby-Doo team. We know the show will include a “love quadrangle,” but there’s no word yet on whether Velma, a longtime LGBTQ+ icon and recently confirmed queer character, will be portrayed as such in the Kaling project. So you hope.

The last of us

Release Date: January 16, Sky Atlantic and NOW

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna.

This post-apocalyptic drama based on a popular video game will appeal to fans of The Walking Dead. Pedro Pascal in “Mandalorian” plays a tough but vulnerable smuggler transporting a teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) with game-changing DNA through a devastated America. It’s such a big deal that Pascal reportedly earns $600,000 per episode.

Poker Face

Release date: January 26, Peacock (USA); British TV company TBC

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrian Brody.

This detective drama, created by Glass Onion director Ryan Johnson, has a clever premise. Natasha Lyonne (“The Russian Doll”) plays Charlie Cale, a detective with an uncanny ability to detect when someone is lying. The 10-episode season follows the “case of the week” format, so it could become “She Wrote Murder” for the streaming generation.

Daisy Jones and The Six

Release Date: March 3, Prime Video

Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse.

This mini-series, shot in a pseudo-documentary style, like an episode of the MTV show Behind The Music, tells about a fictional rock band that explodes and then explodes in 1970s Los Angeles. It’s based on Taylor Jenkins Reed’s bestselling novel, which was partly inspired by the real-life ups and downs of Fleetwood Mac, so expect lots of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

Secret invasion

Release date: early 2023, Disney+

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir

Remember the Skrulls—the werewolf aliens—from Captain Marvel? They are the focus of this new superhero show that will show the more complex and less cool side of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. It is positioned as a “crossover series”, so unexpected cameos from other Marvel favorites are almost guaranteed.

Idol

Release date: 2023, Sky and NOW

Starring: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troy Sivan.

The action of this long-awaited series, created jointly by Sam Levinson from Euphoria and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who plays his biggest acting role, unfolds in the music business. Lily-Rose Depp plays a pop singer on her way back who begins a relationship with a self-help guru (Tesfaye) who also heads a secret cult. Set the dial to dark and trippy, and we’ll get hooked.

Ahsoka

Release date: 2023, Disney+

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Lew Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen.

At the center of this “Star Wars” spin-off is one of the most formidable women of a galaxy far, far away: the former Jedi Padawan Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka Tano. Returning in last year’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Hayden Christensen returns again as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former mentor, who is now her enemy. Let the battle of desires begin.

Dreamland

Release Date: 2023, Sky Max and NOW

Starring: Lily Allen, Frima Agyeman, Amy-Fionn Edwards

The Queen of Pop Music Lily Allen will make her television debut in this series based on the BAFTA-winning short film by Sharon Horgan. The film is set in Margate, and has been described as “a black comedy exploration of female relationships across generations.” With the participation of Freema Agyeman from Doctor Who and Aimee-Fionn Edwards from Peaky Blinders, it sounds more than good, nevertheless.

A town named Malice

Release: 2023, Sky Max and NOW

Starring: Jack Rowan, Tahira Sharif, Jason Fleming.

A bold hybrid of a crime thriller and a family drama, this series is positioned as a “musical love letter of the 80s”. Jason Fleming from Snatch leads a family of London gangsters who move to Spain to rebuild their criminal empire. The trailer for Cutting Crew’s classic power ballad “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” suggests that Sky won’t skimp on syncing the soundtrack.

Gen V

Release Date: 2023, Prime Video

Starring: Jazz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo

The spin-off of The Boys — the most adult superhero show — Gen V takes place in a school where a select few learn to hone their abilities. This is happening at the same time as the third season of “Boys” (which aired last year), and showrunner Eric Kripke said that “there’s definitely an intersection.” Come on.

Masters of the Air

Release date: 2023, Apple TV+

Starring: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keough

This mini-series about the Second World War has a serious pedigree. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are executive producers, and Cary Joji Fukunaga from “No Time to Die— is one of the directors. Elvis actor Austin Butler leads a group of rising stars portraying heroic “bomber boys” who fought in the war in the air.

Citadel

Release Date: 2023, Prime Video

Starring: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci.

This “thrilling spy series,” co-created with the Russo brothers from The Avengers, is definitely ambitious. After the launch of the Mothership Series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Citadel universe will be expanded with spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. Fortunately, we know from the “Ring of Power” that Amazon has deep pockets.

Agatha: The Coven of Chaos

Release date: Winter 2023, Disney+

Starring: Katherine Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza.

After stealing scenes in WandaVision, Katherine Hahn’s supervillain Agatha Harkness returns in her own show. Joe Locke from Heartstopper and Aubrey Plaza will play unnamed supporting roles, and this mini-series has everything you need to create another viral moment in the style of “Agatha All Together”.

Return of favorites

You

Season: Four

Release Date: February 9, Netflix

Starring: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabriel, Lucas Gage

The action of an exciting psychological thriller takes place in London, where the obsessed serial killer Penn Badgley is building a new life as a university professor. The first five episodes will be released on February 9, and the second five in a month, so get ready for a mid—season cliffhanger.

Mandalorian

Season: Third

Release: March 1, Disney+

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito.

“Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau has written the script for all eight episodes of this feverishly anticipated third season. According to Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon, we will “really start getting answers” and can expect a newfound “depth and breadth”. Paint us as excited as R2-D2 when he met Groga.

Yellow Jackets

Season: Two

Release Date: March 24, Paramount+

Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci.

When it premiered in 2021, this twisted thriller about a group of women who survived a plane crash in the 90s became a rumor hit. Everyone’s going back to season two, which probably won’t tell us what really happened to Jackie (Ella Pernell) in the woods, given that season three is already in development. Nevertheless, let the guesses begin!

Succession

Season: Four

Release date: Spring 2023, HBO and Sky Atlantic.

Starring: Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong

When the Swarm returns for new power games and pajamas— these will be private jets, not pajamas— it will be with a new major player: Matthew McFadyen’s Tom. After the shocking climax of the third season, he is no longer a clown on the sidelines, but a cunning schemer who warned Logan (Brian Cox) about his children’s rebellion. The stakes are higher than ever, as is apparently Logan’s heart rate.

Loki

Season: Two

Release date: Mid-2023, Disney+

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Embata-Row, Owen Wilson.

Tom Hiddleston called the second season of “Loki” a “battle for the soul of TVA”: a mysterious organization that controls the chronology with which his character collaborates. In addition, we know from the photos from the filming that part of the season will take place in the 1970s. Well, if any MCU character can wear flared trousers, then it must be Loki.

Big Brother

Season: 20

Release date: Autumn 2023, ITVX

Cast: TVC

As Davina said: “Do you want another one?” After a five-year hiatus, the reality show OG is returning to the new streaming service ITV. The producers promised that they would invite housemates “from all walks of life.” If they find the right balance and get rid of cynical influencers, it can again become a viewing of meetings, as in the noughties.

Sex education

Season: Four

Release date: 2023, Netflix

Starring: Asa Butterfield, Nkuti Gatwa, Emma McKee.

The hit dramedy has earned a reputation for improving the representation of LGBTQ+, while at the same time delicately touching on taboo topics. Shortly after Netflix ordered the fourth season, the writers announced casting for two new trans characters, one of whom looks like Winona Ryder from the 90s. And don’t worry: despite the fact that he got the role of Doctor Who, Nkuti Gatwa has become a fan favorite Eric again.

True detective

Season: Four

Release date: 2023, Sky Atlantic and NOW

Starring: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis

The action of the first “True Detective” in four years takes place in Alaska, where Jodie Foster and boxer-turned-actress Kali Reis investigate the mysterious disappearance of six men at a research station. Thanks to producer Barry Jenkins of “Moonlight” and independent director Issa Lopez, who became the showrunner, there is enough fresh blood in this quality anthology series to keep it vital.

HeartStopper

Season: Two

Release date: 2023, Netflix

Starring: Joe Locke, Keith Connor, Yasmin Finney

When it debuted in April, this strange series about growing up was so warm, charming and emotional that it became a phenomenon. The second season will continue to tell about the touching love story of Charlie and Nick, and will also present several “new faces” at Truham Grammar. Let’s hope that the soundtrack to the fresh indie-bops will like it as much as the first time.

Never have I never

Season: Four

Release date: 2023, Netflix

Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Murjani, Darren Barnett

Always smarter than the average coming-of-age series, Never Have I Ever is leaving with a fourth season. “They can’t stay in high school forever,” says co—author Mindy Kaling, “and it starts to look crazy when a 34—year-old plays a 15-year-old.” Fans will be hoping that Devi (Maitreya Ramakrishnan) will have a happy ending, preferably with her love interest Paxton (Darren Barnett).

“Squid Game”

Season: Two

Release date: 2023, Netflix

Starring: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hong.

First, the good news: Netflix ordered the second season of Squid Game in June 2022, which was a strange delay, considering that the original became the most watched series ever. Now about the not very good: we don’t know exactly when it will return, although it will reportedly be in production soon, or how the story will continue. But considering how much Squid Game benefits from the power of surprise, it probably should be.

Severance

Season: Two

Release date: 2023, Apple TV+

Starring: Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette.

This brilliant satirical thriller is based on an ingenious premise: What if you could completely separate your work life from your personal life? The first season was almost perfect, but director Ben Stiller said that Severance “has always been conceived as a multi-season story.” So, get ready for new twists, turns and frightening corporate “privileges”.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season: Six

Release date: 2023, Channel 4

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd.

Recent seasons have been slower, but the chilling dystopian drama can still give a powerful boost. Showrunner Bruce Miller said that if this final chapter “doesn’t feel like the show’s finale, that’s fine,” so don’t expect a happy ending for the Gilead women.

Top boy

Season: Five

Release date: 2023, Netflix

Starring: Ashley Walters, Kane “Kano” Robinson, Jasmine Jobson.

Twelve years after debuting—and six years after being revived by superfan Drake—Top Boy will be out of the game with a fifth and final season. Barry Keoghan joined the cast in an unknown role, and stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson said it was “a chance to come full circle and complete the journey properly.” The importance of loyalty will certainly be a key topic.

Bear

Season: Two

Release date: 2023, Disney+

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bakrak.

Partly a kitchen drama, partly a psychological portrait, “The Bear” has become one of the best new shows of 2022, and to prove it, it has Golden Globe nominations. The second season was ordered a few weeks after the premiere of the first, so sandwich shop owner Carmi (Jeremy Allen White) will get another chance to perfect the perfect beef stew, achieving some personal growth. Perhaps.

*All release dates are listed in the UK.