The best movies with Kristen Stewart and how to watch them

Kristen Stewart has undoubtedly been one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood for quite some time. Whether it’s stealing scenes in thrillers like David Fincher’s “Fear Room,” breaking hearts in coming-of-age dramas like “Adventure Land,” or showcasing what it means to be a family in “Still Alice,” she has a way to take control of a screen that seems to be going away. unsurpassed by many actors and actresses of show business. But some may not know about Kristen Stewart’s best films, about those that are not given enough attention, about films available on a variety of streaming services.

Below you will find the best Kristen Stewart movies, as well as all the ways to watch them, whether it’s a streaming service like Netflix, or digital rental or purchase on Amazon. There’s a lot to tell here (we’re talking about three decades of work), so let’s get down to business, right?

Twilight Films (2008-2012)

Kristen Stewart was already a recognized rising star by the time she joined the cast of Twilight as the main character of the Bella Swan franchise, but during the five parts of the romantic vampire saga, her star power reaches astronomical heights. By the time the second part of the Twilight movie was released in 2012.

The Happiest Season (2020)

One of the most unexpected and successful holiday films in recent times, the original Hulu “The Happiest Season” also turned out to be one of the best romantic comedies of 2020. Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) quickly turn into a fascinating and sincere exploration of the importance of truth and trust in relationships and why you should always be honest with yourself. And although the ending of “The Happiest Season” is quite disappointing, director Clea Duval has a good reason for that.

Under Water (2020)

“Under the Water” is one of those films that seems to have escaped the attention of the cinema of the beginning of 2020. Despite not very good box office receipts, Kristen Stewart played the main role in a horror thriller about a drilling crew at the bottom of the ocean, which must challenge dangerous depths and mysterious creatures in the hope of survival. It’s an awfully good time. Stewart’s performance becomes even more disturbing when you find out that the actress signed up for the role even though she hated the water, which leads you to believe that the pain and fear on her face during the finale of “Underwater” is more than just a game.

Panic Room (2002)

Of all David Fincher’s films (not counting “Alien 3”), his 2002 crime thriller “Fear Room” is probably the one that gets talked about the least. Of course, this has recently surfaced in the conversation about Jared Leto, but the story of a mother (Jodie Foster) and daughter (Kristen Stewart) locked in a shelter when a trio of robbers invaded their house does not receive due attention. it deserves recognition. Even before she was a teenager, when she graced the stage as a diabetic girl struggling to survive and get her life-saving insulin, Stewart stands face to face with Leto, Forest Whitaker and the mentally ill Dwight Yoakam.

Into the Wild (2007)

Released just over a year before Kristen Stewart reached new heights in “Twilight,” she appeared in a small but pivotal role in Sean Penn’s biographical drama and survival story “In the Wild.” Appearing around the middle of the film, Stewart plays Tracy Tatro, a teenage girl in love with Chris McCandless (Emile Hirsch) when the film’s protagonist arrives in Slab City. Stewart’s role is one of many supporting roles in the Oscar—nominated film “Into the Wild,” but she really stands out all these years later.