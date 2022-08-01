The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now — August 2022

We understand that there are many good movies on Netflix; so much so that choosing just one is not an easy task, and we end up spending an hour watching our queues and every random genre in the streaming giant’s huge library. In order to make the most of streaming time, maximize movie viewing time and prevent falling into the endless abyss, we have compiled a list of the best movies on Netflix, in which everyone will find something for themselves.

But you may want to get access to these movies as early as possible before they get on the list of titles leaving Netflix. Let’s take a look at some of the best movies that anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch as of August 2022.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

After hearing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) describe her as an “incontinent virgin” at a Christmas party, Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) decides to change her life, quit drinking, quit smoking and start keeping a diary to keep track of her. Progress in Bridget Jones’s Diary, a 2001 adaptation of Helen Fielding’s reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) transforms from a smart, albeit socially awkward high school student into a major New York crime fighter after being bitten by a radioactive spider in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. Throughout the trilogy, in which there was almost a fourth part, the iconic comic book character goes through a series of battles, both in the role of Spider-Man and in the role of Peter Parker.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

High school student Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) decides to arrange the most grandiose “high school day” imaginable, when he, his best friend (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend (Mia Sarah) take a walk and enjoy the sights and sounds of Chicago. Ferris Bueller’s “Day Off” is not only one of John Hughes’ best films, but also the quintessence of a Chicago film.

Men in Black (1997)

Newcomer MIB, Agent J (Will Smith in one of his best roles) and veteran Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) team up in an attempt to stop a giant alien insect known as a Beetle that has taken over the body of a farmer (Vincent D. Onofrio) before he can kill two aliens from opposite galaxies to begin an intergalactic war in the 1997 sci-fi comedy “Men in Black”.

Legends of Autumn (1994)

Told over several decades at the beginning of the 20th century, “Legends of Autumn” focuses on the Ludlow family, who are setting up a place for themselves in the Montana wilderness. Initially isolated from the world, the family cannot escape the First World War, when the lives of three brothers — Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred (Aidan Quinn) and Samuel (Henry Thomas) — have changed forever.

The Woman in Gold (2015)

Decades after she left her home in Vienna to escape the Nazis, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren) embarks on a relentless crusade to recover what was stolen from her family during World War II. With the help of a young lawyer named Randy Schoenberg (Ryan Reynolds) Maria engages in a battle with the Austrian government to recover the painting and other family heirlooms that she believes rightfully belong to her.

The City (2010)

Hardened Boston bank robber Doug McRae (Ben Affleck) finds himself in despair after falling in love with Claire Kesey (Rebecca Hall) after he and his team took her hostage during a robbery. But even though Doug is going through changes in the “City”, the same cannot be said about his best friend James Coughlin (Jeremy Renner) or an FBI agent (Jon Hamm), who are on his trail.