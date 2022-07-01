The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now — July 2022

Veteran subscribers of the streaming platform will agree that the ever-evolving catalog of movies on Amazon Prime Video is endless. The selection is almost too large, which often leads to the fact that it takes more time to search for the best movies on Amazon Prime Video than to watch a movie.

Of course, as any frequent streamer should know, access to so much content (opens in a new tab) is both a blessing and a curse. Let us help narrow down your search with our selection of the best movies currently available for streaming as of July 1, 2022, unless otherwise stated.

The Incredible Adventures of Bill and Ted (1989)

A pair of narrow-minded best friends (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) travel through time, enlisting the help of various historical figures to compile the best history report and save the future. After watching the original “Great Adventure”, don’t forget to also watch two other inventive, funny and unmistakably cheerful films about Bill and Ted to spend the most harmless time. Party, dudes!

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The rise and fall of a wealthy New York stockbroker (Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio) as a result of his insatiable addictions and corrupt, illegal methods. Director Martin Scorsese uses Jordan Belfort’s memoir “The Wolf of Wall Street” as a reference for one of the most dazzling and painfully funny crime thrillers in recent times.

Candyman (2021)

An artist from Chicago (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) becomes dangerously obsessed with a local urban legend and her infamous ties to the gentrified neighborhood he recently moved to. Producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta also co—wrote this stylish, bold and poignant sequel to Candyman, Bernard Rose’s groundbreaking 1992 horror classic based on a short story by Clive Barker.

Speed (1994)

A young daredevil cop (Keanu Reeves) tries to save the passengers of a bus that is crazy (Dennis Hopper) arranged for it to explode unless it continues to move at speeds above 50 miles per hour. The directorial debut of prolific cinematographer Jan de Bont “Speed” is one of the greatest action films of the 90s (if not of all time) thanks to a brilliant plot and incessant, exciting events.

Clueless (1995)

A charming, witty, rich teenage girl from Beverly Hills (Alicia Silverstone) tries to play the role of matchmaker for two teachers at her high school. Silverstone plays one of his best roles in “Clueless” — a funny and endlessly quoted modernized adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Emma” by writer and director Amy Heckerling.

Gladiator (2000)

A former Roman general (Oscar winner Russell Crowe) must fight to survive when a ruthless emperor (Joaquin Phoenix) kills his family and banishes him to the slave trade. The winner of the Academy Award for Best Film directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator is a cruel, eventful historical epic that will surely entertain you.

Philadelphia (1993)

A former lawyer (Tom Hanks) asks a homophobic lawyer (Denzel Washington) to represent him in court when he believes he was unlawfully fired for his sexual orientation and his HIV-positive diagnosis. Hanks won his first Academy Award for his mysterious performance in Philadelphia, a powerful court drama that also features an Oscar—winning Bruce Springsteen song from director Jonathan Demme.

The General (1926)

A bumbling railroad engineer and an aspiring soldier are struggling to recover a stolen train during the American Civil War. One of the greatest (and deadliest) comic actors of the silent film era is Buster Keaton, and perhaps his best masterpiece is “The General” — a famous classic, as exciting as it is fun.

Bebe’s Children (1992)

A man (Faison Love) finds himself in a difficult position when he tries to impress his new girlfriend by looking after her naughty children. Based on the classic stand—up of the late Robin Harris, Bebe’s Kids is one of the most underrated animated comedies of its time.