The best moments of the history of Pokémon Yellow have not yet been repeated

The best moments of one of the original Pokémon games, Pokémon Yellow, unfortunately, were not repeated in the main series of games. Getting all three starters—Bulbasaurus, Charmander and Squirtle—in the course of the game was a fun way to get some of the most powerful and popular Pokemon that made players feel like a real Pokemon master. It’s impossible to say for sure whether future games will use this feature, but the outlook looks bleak considering that Pokémon Yellow is already 24 years old.

Pokémon Yellow, also called Special Pikachu Edition, was a continuation of the original Pokémon Red and Blue games. Instead of choosing from Bulbasaurus, Charmander or Squirtle, players were given an irritable Pikachu, like the main character of the Pokemon anime, Ash Ketchum. Just like Ash’s Pikachu, Pokemon Yellow will not stay in pokeballs, but will follow the main character. It can be very similar to Red and Blue, but it also has features that are designed to mimic anime, for example, Team Rocket appears to hinder the player, and some gym leadership teams change to match the original series. However, Pokémon Yellow lacks some anime moments, for example, the iconic scene with Spirou at the beginning of the series, which helped Ash win the trust and respect of Pikachu.

Despite the fact that Pokémon Yellow has been around for more than two decades, it is still a classic game that has a lot to offer. This was the first game in which Pokemon players walked with them outside of Poké Balls, and this feature will be repeated several times in the main series. Unfortunately, one of the coolest features of Pokémon Yellow doesn’t work on Switch; Once upon a time, players could print out a certificate to complete Pokédex in the game, but Pokémon Home has made all the rewards for completing Pokédex digital, so they can no longer do it in the modern era. The recent rush of games to innovate is refreshing, despite the fact that they refuse to change much throughout the series, but we hope that Game Freak will revive a few classic features among its new and exciting ones.

How Pokémon Yellow Gave Players Kanto Starters

Yellow Pokemon very deliberately gave the main character three Kanto starters — they could not be caught in the wild. Instead, players had to visit different NPCs for each of them, who all had different requirements. Charmander is simple, as players just need to walk past the bridge on Highway 24 in Cerulean City and talk to a non-player character who mimics the Pokemon anime character that almost everyone hates; the cruel original owner of Charizard Ash, who left him in the rain when he was a simple Charmander. Bulbasaurus, on the other hand, can only be obtained from another NPC near the Pokemon Center of Cerulean City if the player’s partner Pikachu is happy enough. Finally, a Squirtle is given by Officer Jenny in Vermillion City after players receive a Thunder Badge from Lieutenant Wave.

It may seem strange that Pokémon Yellow has three starter Pokemon as gift Pokemon instead of allowing players to catch them in the wild, but there is a very good reason for this: each encounter is a reference to how Ash Ketchum got the trio of Kanto in the anime. . Fortunately, the Pokemon that players receive are not exactly the same as those that appear in the classic series, otherwise Pokémon Yellow could be much more difficult than Red and Blue. Players can develop Bulbasaurus, Squirtle and Charmander at will and are not required to give any of them away in the future. However, they are one of the most important ways in which Pokémon Yellow makes players feel like they are playing for Ash Ketchum, and are a fun feature that greatly increases immersion and role-playing.

How other Pokemon games give players additional starting opportunities

Although no other games in the main series have followed the example of Pokémon Yellow and provided players with all the Starter Pokemon as Gift Pokemon during the story, they have other ways to allow them to get starter Pokemon in addition to the one they chose at the beginning of the game. game. Some give starter items after the game, such as Sword and Shield, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. X and Y also gave the players one of the Kanto starters early on. Since the starters of Pokémon Legends: Arceus are not from Hisui, it may seem that the three that Professor Laventon is holding are the only ones available, but players may also catch more space-time distortions after passing the main plot.

In some games, Pokemon are also given out as prizes, including starter ones. The Pokémon Stadium, for example, gave Kanto starters as prizes for defeating the gym leader’s castle. However, in addition to prizes or getting starter items after the game, players need to trade in order to get starter items that they have not selected in most games.