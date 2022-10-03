The best long players of FIFA 23 and how to make players long

FIFA 23 has already been released, and players have the opportunity to try out all the new features that this year’s game is titled with. There is a completely new dribbling system, changes in standards and significant changes in how tempo works. There are three types of pace a player can have this year: explosive, controlled and sustained.

Today we are looking at a long tempo, as it has really established itself as part of the new meta since the launch of the game. You see, players with a long pace start slowly and then accelerate much higher than their pace, ending up moving very fast. Long-tempo players tend to be tall, stocky and strong, but may end up bypassing defenders after a short build-up period.

Let’s take a look at the best long players in FIFA 23, and then talk about how to make players long depending on their type of pace.

FIFA 23 best long players

The best players in FIFA 23 with a type of continuous pace:

CB: Virgil Van Dijk

RB: Kyle Walker

LB: Christian Gunther

CDM: Fabinho

CM: Denis Zakaria

ST: Tammy Abraham

ST: Erling Haaland

ST: Romelu Lukaku

ST: Dusan Vlahovich

This is just a selection of the best players with Longy stats in FIFA 23. There are more of them in the game, and they can be determined by the following characteristics:

Strength >= 65

(Strength – Dexterity) >= 14

Acceleration >= 55

Height >= 174 cm (~5’9 inches)

If a player satisfies each of these requirements, he will have a type of sustained tempo. The key characteristics worth paying attention to are Strength and Agility. A high Strength score is required so that you get 14 or more after subtracting Dexterity. Growth is also important here, which may seem counterintuitive if you look at speed and pace.

How to make players long

In fact, it is possible to change the type of tempo of the players to “Long” using chemistry styles. First of all, you need to increase the Strength index using styles such as Architect, Highway and Guardian. Try applying styles to the players so that they meet the requirements listed earlier in this article. An example of this would be Marquinhos, which has a controlled tempo type set by default. However, using an Architect, we can increase the Strength indicator and switch it to a Long One. This can be done with several players, but try to find those who are taller than 174 cm and already have decent Strength characteristics.

What is a long tempo in FIFA 23?

In an effort to change the way tempo works this year, EA has divided players into three categories: long-lasting, explosive and controlled. Long players can be seen as having a longer acceleration to the maximum speed, but a higher tempo when they reach it. Explosive players start very quickly, but don’t increase much. The controlled one is more balanced, with gradual winding and a controlled increase in speed. The reason a lot of people flock to Longy players is because once they start working, they become very fast. In fact, this is the main attacking meta in FIFA 23 right now.

That’s all you need to know about long players in FIFA 23. To learn more about the game, check out our four-star review.

