The Best LEGO Batman Character is a little—known reference to Looney Tunes

Every LEGO Batman video game features more and more characters from the DC universe, but the best character in the series is not a DC superman at all, but someone from Looney Tunes. The LEGO Batman franchise is the core license of LEGO DC, and after the initial installment, it expanded to cover most of the core DC universe. Despite the impressive list of heroes and villains, the greatest LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham minifigure is a vague reference to the tragically underrated cartoon Duck Dodgers: Green Loontern.

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham works the same way as many other classic LEGO video games, in the sense that some characters are obtained in the course of the plot, while others need to be bought using in-game studs. The game also includes various additional quests in multiple locations that allow players to access character purchases. Here’s how a player can get a Green Loontern. First they have to complete his quest in the Watchtower, then go to each of the centers of the Lantern Planet and repeat the process.

The Green Loontern is uniquely funny because it’s a parody of a DC superhero. It comes from an episode of Duck Dodgers, a not-so-subtle Looney Tunes parody of science fiction star Buck Rogers. In a parody show that concretized the cult Duck Dodgers cartoons of the golden years of Looney Tunes, there was an episode entirely built around the myths of the Green Lantern. The mentioned GL nod occurs when Daffy Duck mixes his underwear with Hal Jordan’s underwear, causing him to temporarily become a Green Luntern. Its inclusion may seem a bit unusual, since “LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham” is a DC video game focused on Batman, and its cast consists mainly of other DC characters. However, it perfectly matches the fun nature of the LEGO series and is a great example of how Warner Bros. mixes its properties together to create a comedic effect.

Best LEGO Batman Character — A parody of the Looney Tunes superhero

The Green Luntern from LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham is much like the Green Lantern, using its signature green energy. He can fly, shoot projectiles, shoot an energy beam, smash the ground with a massive duck hammer and create a spherical force field. However, he hobbles wherever he goes, and when he flies, he paddles with his duck paws as if he is swimming.

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham also brought back Joe Alaskey, an Emmy Award-winning voice actor for Daffy Duck, from the Duck Dodgers series. Unfortunately, the game is also Alaska’s last role before his untimely demise in 2016, and thus this is the last time the voice acting icon played the Looney Tunes character. Despite the controversial fan reaction to the transition of LEGO games to talking characters, Alaska is just as great here as in his previous Looney Tunes performances, and Green Luntern makes a lot of parody jokes from the DC universe and references to Duck Dodgers during his dialogue segments. No character is better equipped to break the fourth wall in the DC project, and with phrases like “My lawyer told me I was the star of this case, not a supporting role!” he steals the LEGO Batman show, despite being a DC outsider.