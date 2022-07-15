The best images of Hellfire Gala this year didn’t even make it to the party

Warning! Ahead of the spoilers of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1!

Every X-Men fan’s favorite time of year has returned with the arrival this week of the second annual Hellfire Gala, but some of the invitees at their best don’t seem to have made it to the event. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 by Jerry Duggan, Chris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa and Corey Petit from VC are full of pleasures dedicated to the most exclusive party on Earth-616. Celebrity cameos, dramatic changes in the superhero community and an international scandal form an intoxicating cocktail mix of high fashion events. Only four heroes are missing: Gambit, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Widow and Captain Marvel.

Last year’s Hellfire Gala was a masterclass in improving mutants, as the mutants of the world telepathically elected the first squad of the X-Men of the Krakoa era, and the concept of mutant sovereignty spread throughout the Solar System when Mars terraformed into the planet Mutants Arakko. The temporary death of the Scarlet Witch softened the situation a little, but it’s good that it ended well. This year, it was planned that the novel would be much more relaxed until it became a response to the news of the resurrection of mutants identified around the world. In fact, this news inspires several heroes who did not plan to attend to change their minds, including Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. The same cannot be said about Gambit, Captain America, Black Widow and Captain Marvel.

Of course, these four aren’t the only heroes who seem to have missed the event this year; as much as fans might want to see Doreen Green’s squirrel image, the Squirrel Girl wasn’t at the gala either. But unlike other heroes who were not present at the Gambit, Captain America, Black Widow and Captain Marvel received Hellfire Gala 2022 redesigns and appeared on the covers of Hellfire Gala variants as part of the giant promo Vanshot. Understandably, some fans may have been disappointed to discover that their favorite heroes were apparently invited and equipped just to get out of sight on the night of the Gala.

Of the four, only the Black Widow is mentioned in the issue. In an interview between Janet Van Dyne and the mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation, Janet playfully admits that Natasha may not come to the Hellfire Gala this year. Besides, Remy LeBeau also has an alibi for night visits. Depending on the chronology of the Hellfire Gala and Knights X events, Gambit may or may not disappear into Another world. The absence of Sam Wilson and Carol Danvers is even more mysterious. In general, the outfits of Gambit and Captain America for Hellfire 2022 have won a huge love of fans, which only exacerbates the disappointment about their absence.

It should be said that it is quite possible that all four heroes really got to the gala concert, but they were simply not visible on the X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 panel. The action of “The New Spider-Man #9” should take place in the middle of a gala concert, so perhaps there will be a glamorous look at the missing heroes. Otherwise, it’s bitter to see that some of the best Hellfire Gala 2022 redesigns didn’t even show up at the X-Men event.

Male fans’ favorite time of the year has returned with the arrival of the second annual Hellfire Gala this week, but some of the invitees at their best don’t seem to have made it to the event. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 by Jerry Duggan, Chris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa and Corey Petit from VC are full of pleasures dedicated to the most exclusive party on Earth-616. Celebrity cameos, dramatic changes in the superhero community and an international scandal form an intoxicating cocktail mix of high fashion events. Only four heroes are missing: Gambit, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Widow and Captain Marvel.

Last year’s Hellfire Gala was a masterclass in improving mutants, as the mutants of the world telepathically elected the first squad of the X-Men of the Krakoa era, and the concept of mutant sovereignty spread throughout the Solar System as Mars terraformed into the planet of the Arakko mutants. The temporary death of the Scarlet Witch has softened the situation a little, but the good thing is that it ends well. This year, it was planned that the novel would be much more relaxed until it became a response to the news of the resurrection of mutants identified around the world. In fact, this news inspires several heroes who did not plan to attend to change their minds, including Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. The same cannot be said about Gambit, Captain America, Black Widow and Captain Marvel.

Of course, these four aren’t the only heroes who seem to have missed the event this year; as much as fans might want to see Doreen Green’s squirrel image, the Squirrel Girl wasn’t at the gala either.