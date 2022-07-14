The Best Hydro Characters to Create in Genshin Impact

With so many characters with different functions and abilities, deciding who to build in Genshin Impact may not be easy. However, for players who want to create a team with powerful elemental reactions, Hydro characters are a great choice. The Hydro element has excellent support units and DPS, which means that players have a variety of options to choose from if they want to build a Hydro unit.

Although there are only a few Hydro characters in Genshin Impact compared to other elements, they all excel in their specific roles. There are currently seven Hydro characters in Genshin Impact. This includes the 5-star squads of Kokomi, Mona, Elan, Kamisato Ayato and Tartaglia, as well as the 4-star squads of Barbara and Shinqiu. Players will have to choose which characters they want to create based on their needs and style of play. While all of these characters can be good members of a group if they are created correctly, players should give preference to creating certain characters rather than others if they have them.

Related: Genshin Impact: Every Active Promo Code (December 2021)

For players looking for DPS, the only real Main DPS Hydro unit is Tartaglia. Tartaglia players are lucky to have him, as he can use his funny and unique set to deal a huge amount of damage. Tartaglia is a powerful character who acts fantastically in a Freeze composition with another cryoblock, and focusing on raising the level of his Elementary skill can make him a serious opponent.

Which Hydro characters should players build in Genshin Impact

Other Genshin Impact 5-Star Hydro players who will want to build are Mona. Since the Mona is on the standard banner, players are more likely to receive it than Tartaglia. Mona is a great support, with her taunt and the explosion of the elements, which allow players to significantly increase the damage caused by the reactions of the elements. Using a Mona with a good arsonist is a sure way to destroy enemies on the battlefield.

As for the 4-star units, Xingqiu is one of the best Sub-DPS units in the game. His Elemental Burst allows him to constantly deal Vaporize damage paired with Pyro DPS. He can also treat the group. Xingqiu is one of the units that players mostly need to create if they are fighting to get full stars in Spiral Abyss or just want to take extra damage during battle.

Although some Genshin Impact players consider Barbara and Kokomi ineffective units, these healers can be quite applicable in combat if you spend a lot of time and invest, especially if players are fighting death during battle. However, given all this, as long as players choose the characters they are most interested in, they will most likely have fun playing and creating combinations with any of these Genshin Impact Hydro units.

Kamisato Ayato is a 5—star sword-wielding Hydro character in Genshin Impact who is best suited for the role of DPS. Ayato can deliver fast attacks that cause significant damage, which makes him an ideal candidate for the role of DPS. Having said that, Kamisato Ayato can also be used as a support character. Ayato’s elemental skill delivers powerful Hydro Slash strikes, as well as attacking enemies in the area. His Kyuoka art increases his attack speed and damage, creates an illusion that explodes, and uses up to 15 hydro strikes. Finally, Ayato’s Spontaneous Explosion skill increases the attack of other characters present in the zone and releases hydroblinks with high damage characteristics from the sky. All things considered, Kamisato Aayato is the perfect DPS character for players looking for a hydroblock in Gensin Impact.