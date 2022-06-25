The Best Horror Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime offers some great horror movies to fill the horror marathon, and these are the best Amazon Prime horror movies of 2022. Although those who are prone to snobbery have long considered horror a minor genre, viewers in general seem to have finally realized the merits of horror – as more and more horror films (or horror—related) and TV shows receive rave reviews and/or huge profits at the box office. Almost every studio and streaming service got into the game with horror content, from crossovers like Stranger Things to iconic things like Into the Dark.

Every streaming service offers its own choice, and Amazon Prime is no exception. The service contains many amazing stories about terror, both old and new. From cult classics to indie gems, the best horror movies on Amazon Prime go well with many competing services.

Below is a selection of the best horror films on Amazon Prime, representing different decades and subgenres. The Amazon Prime horror movies listed below are arranged alphabetically and are not rated. These are all great movies, and it’s hard to go wrong with any of them.

A quiet place, part 2

You don’t have to watch “A Quiet Place” to enjoy “A Quiet Place, Part II”. The second film provides enough information for those who are not familiar with the franchise. The film follows the same family trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world riddled with creatures that kill and hunt with sound. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt return to their roles as Lee and Evelyn Abbott. In addition, the sequel offers more backstory than the first film, showing the very beginning of the problem of aliens on Earth and the loss of population. This horror movie, offered on Amazon Prime, contains plenty of scary moments and boasts thriller quality as the stakes rise in every scene.

Bubba Ho-Tep

Bruce Campbell is starring in the cult classic horror comedy Bubba Ho-Tep. In the film, Bruce Campbell as Elvis Presley and Ossie Davis as John F. Kennedy are trying to fight off a mummy terrorizing their nursing home. Yes, both men died obviously young. However, history was rewritten for this hilarious romp, and the alternate timeline of JFK and Elvis in Bubba Ho-Tep found themselves in situations markedly different from their historical counterparts. For those unfamiliar with the comedy/horror genre, Bubba Ho-Tep is an unusual and fascinating place to start.

Carrie

“Carrie” is a classic horror holiday based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. Both the remake and the original horror films are available to watch on Amazon Prime, and Sissy Spacek’s version certainly deserves attention. The actress shows her best side in the role of a painfully awkward high school student Carrie White, who discovers that she has telekinetic abilities. Piper Laurie’s role as her overly religious and abusive mother is for the ages, and by the end it’s hard not to sympathize with Carrie as the main character/villain. Those who haven’t seen the cult movie will have fun, as the troubled teen ends up taking over his entire school in a fit of revenge.

Saint-Maud

“Saint Maud” is one of the best Amazon Prime horror movies currently available. From StudioCanalUK, the studio behind Midsommar’s breakthrough hit, 2020’s “Saint-Maude” overcomes the curse of horror films due to low ratings outside of genre fans. The directorial debut of Rose Glass is a psychological horror film starring Morfydd Clark as Maud. Saint Maud follows Maud as she joins a palliative care facility on the English coast, and she considers it her duty to save the souls of various residents because of her strong Catholic faith. This leads Maude down a dark path that is made all the more harrowing by Saint Maude’s widely praised music, cast, and Glass’ directorial approach. Despite its US release being delayed, Saint Maud was incredibly well received. Saint Maud has an 83% rating on Metacritic and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes – a must–watch on Amazon Prime for both horror fans and discerning moviegoers looking for an annual panic.

Candyman (2021) continues the Hollywood tradition of rebooting the horror franchise. The 1992 reboot of the classic Candyman, written by Jordan Peele, is now available on Amazon Prime, and it’s worth watching for both fans of the original and newcomers to the franchise. Candyman (2021) is not a subversive psychological nail like some other modern horror films like “Away” or “His House,” but it never tried to be like that. The updated version of the DaCosta Research Institute recreates the frightening funny moment of the original “Candyman” of 1992, in which the line between legitimate terror and insightful socio-political commentary is clearly traced.