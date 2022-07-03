The Best Hidden Gems of Nintendo Switch that You Can Play Right Now

For those who aren’t interested in the upcoming offerings coming later this month, the Nintendo Switch has a few hidden gems that have been left undiscovered for too long. The hybrid console has been around for about five years and shows no signs of slowing down. However, many minor games are ignored due to the onslaught of Marios, Zeldas and other Nintendo IP games that dominate the system. A huge amount of love and work was invested in several small games, and they were usually lost in the turmoil that fans of system sellers usually expect.

Nintendo Switch gained a bit of fame as a new indie search tool that put previously released Steam games in the hands of the mainstream audience (literally). Games such as the unique Metroidvania Hollow Knight, the sequel to which Silksong was announced recently, have become so popular on the Nintendo Switch that by industry standards this game is no longer considered a minor indie game. In addition, independent games usually work great on the switch, providing a high frame rate and looking amazing on a portable screen. While critics may argue that many of these games could end up on mobile devices, the number of phones on the market, as opposed to the switch being a dedicated slot machine, basically makes this issue moot.

However, no matter how great the console is and no matter how huge the installation base is, as reliable as the Nintendo Switch, these hidden gems are often difficult to discover in the new Nintendo online store. This list was designed to highlight games that work and feel at home on the Nintendo hybrid console, focusing on several different genres so that everyone can find something for themselves. Many of these games usually go on sale during the big summer and fall events, so many of them are easy to buy on the cheap — players should add some of them to their wish list if there is a passing interest.

Nintendo Switch Beat-Em-Up Fans Will Love TakeOver

The revival of the modern side-scrolling beat-em-up game has come, and every day there are more and more high-quality options on the Nintendo Switch. Such massive hits as Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge were released with great success from critics and financially. For those who still want to quench this classic itch, a little gem known as The TakeOver was released in 2019. Anyone who calls for the return of Killer Instinct will immediately attract the animation of the game. All the characters in the game look like live action figures, similar to motion capture, with a layer of paint applied, which makes them look like HD versions of characters from a classic action movie.

Players can participate in The TakeOver in a single or co-op game in several dynamic locations, switching from stages with heavy combos to wild intermissions, such as an OutRun-style car fighting level. Some great industry figures are responsible for the music, including Sega veteran Yuzo Koshiro (known for Streets of Rage) and guitarist Stephen “Little V” Mills. They will make players jump and shake their heads in the second or third playthrough.

Platformer and Sonic fans should play Freedom Planet on the Nintendo Switch

Freedom Planet is a true tribute to Sonic the Hedgehog and the action platformers of that time. It’s a Sega Genesis-like game with a high-speed side-scrolling action/platformer that offers a solid single-player experience. By choosing one of three different playable characters, players will zip through gorgeous pixel-art environments that look like they’ve popped right out of the Sega Genesis era. The main character, Lilac, controls herself just like Sonic the Hedgehog as she rushes and jumps at enemies and fights colossal bosses, which seem to be a direct homage to games like Gunstar Heroes, with their unique 3D animations. In addition, the game has two main modes: adventure and arcade.

The adventure immerses players in the main story as they try to save their home world from an alien invasion, including full voice acting and narration, which, although not the most fascinating, is still a charming attempt at independent play. The arcade mode is similar to the recently released Sonic Origins, as Freedom Planet is a whole 14-zone adventure from level to level without interruptions. Finally, for those who find a response in Freedom Planet, it has a sequel that has been in development for many years — currently, the sequel is still due out at the end of 2022.

DOOM Fans Should Try DUSK on the Nintendo Switch

Originally released for PC in 2018, DUSK is the best love letter for retro first—person shooters and DOOM fans. Taking on the role of a treasure hunter in Twilight, Pennsylvania, players must confront demons, soldiers and cultists, making their way through abandoned factories, dark forests and damp caves.