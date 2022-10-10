After years of waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally here. This is something strange, serving as a direct continuation, as well as an iterative update of the first game. All your favorite heroes are here, but some things have been changed to offer a whole new shooter experience.

While Overwatch 2 will no doubt bring back a lot of veterans, it’s also a great time for new players. The problem is that Overwatch is complicated and extremely intimidating for those who study the ropes. Firstly, there are 35 heroes to choose from, each with their own set of skills, abilities and attacks. If you don’t know your support characters by their tanks, it can be difficult to get to the main one early on.

To help you, we’ve selected three of the best heroes to use if you’re new to Overwatch 2. We will explain why each of them is a great choice to start with, and give some tips for moving forward. these are the first few matches.

The best heroes of Overwatch 2 for beginners

With 35 heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, you’ll want to know who to choose as a beginner player. Fortunately, not all heroes are unlocked from the very beginning, so the list narrows down a bit. Before we begin, it is highly recommended to go through as much training content as possible. This will not only help you master the game, you will also be able to quickly switch between characters to try them out. With that in mind, here are the top three heroes for beginners in Overwatch 2:

Thorbjorn

Soldier 76

Mercy

Try any of these characters at the beginning and you will most likely find a style of play that you like. Now about why every hero is a great choice for beginners.

Thorbjorn

Let’s start with Thorbjorn. As a rule, Damage class heroes will be the easiest starting point for new players. Overwatch 2 can be played as a shooter, which will probably be the most familiar style of play for those who are playing the game for the first time. Thorbjorn has a rivet gun that can be used as a long-range weapon to inflict huge damage. However, it’s not so good in close-up.

The main advantage here is the turret skill, which allows you to drop turrets in key areas. He will slowly deal damage to enemies and even increase the number of kills. You can also cure it with a hammer. It’s a pretty passive style of play where you can focus on dropping turrets and then moving on. Once your ultimate is built, you will spew a stream of molten metal. Covering the ground near targets is a great way to help your team push back the enemy.

While you will absolutely be able to commit murders with a rivet gun, using Torbjorn will show you the importance of identifying areas where enemies can gather and break through. With the correct placement of the tower, you won’t even need to do anything to deal damage, which will allow you to focus on changing the position and creating your ultimate.

Soldier 76

There’s a reason Soldier 76 is the hero used in the first Overwatch 2 training. It is extremely easy to understand for those who have a more traditional multiplayer experience. He has a pistol with primary and secondary fire, a sprint button, and an ultimate ability that doesn’t even ask you to aim straight.

Soldier 76 may not be the most exciting of the heroes offered in Overwatch 2, but he can really deliver a lot of fun. Use his sprint to change position, enter and deal damage with a heavy pulse rifle, and then heal using the biotic field ability. Spiral rockets are especially fun to use and will teach you how splash damage works.

Indeed, Soldier 76 offers a simple and truly fun loop where you switch between main and secondary fire while charging your Ultimate. Once you use it, any enemy in sight becomes a blocked target. As long as you aim in this general direction, you will deal damage to them. Try Soldier 76 to learn about the pace of matches in Overwatch 2 and the importance of using all the abilities and skills offered to you to commit murders.

Mercy

Now about Mercy, which is a great choice for those who want to find out why Overwatch 2 is not really a shooter at all. You see, although you can find shooter-style gameplay in Overwatch 2, everything is much more complicated. The team is based on many complementary styles of play, and support characters are extremely important and often overlooked. Playing Mercy is a great way to find out how you can actually win Overwatch 2 and even become the best player on the field without focusing on the attack at all.

Mercy is a healer, and with his Caduceus staff, you can either heal players or strengthen them to deal damage. The Angel also has some of the most versatile movement options in the game, they can soar and provide support from a height. Oh, and you can resurrect fallen teammates, which is extremely important. Although Mercy has a blaster, you will only use it as a last resort.

The Mercy game is about moving, managing the battlefield, and treating teammates who need it. Watch out for the aftershocks and increase the damage of any teammates who are on the front line. Once your Ultimate is charged, you will be able to fly, providing support quickly and safely. Note that you also have regenerative health, so plunge into and out of battle, strengthening and healing to earn as many points as possible. Your teammates will be grateful to you!

These are the best heroes of Overwatch 2 for novice players. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our 4-star review. We say, “A bold rethink. Overwatch 2 is fun to play, and it has added a lot of smart tweaks that bring the game to life and make it accessible to a new audience.”