The best Harry Styles covers that will steal your heart

Harry Styles has performed several covers throughout his career, the singer has a repertoire of songs from Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

The former One Direction star achieved fame after his appearance on the program The X Factor, after spending 5 years with the group, he also decided to embark on his solo career and leaned towards a classic rock style, although he is also a fan of other genres and he has recreated some of his favorite songs on stage, one of his covers was a song he wrote himself years ago.

During his tours and musical promotions, Harry Styles has performed several performances of songs such as “You’re still the one” or the heartthrob ballad of “Just a little bit of your heart”, which he composed when he was only 19 years old, now performed by Ariana Grande. The Brit’s voice is perfect for slow and rock melodies, although he has also had fun with covers like “Juice” by Lizzo.

Although his style is unique, the singer does not miss the opportunity to interpret the favorite lyrics that are part of his personal playlist, some fans believe that he has experienced having a broken heart on several occasions, as some of the covers have very sad lyrics.

THE BEST HARRY STYLES COVERS

Harry Styles has evolved over time from a One Direction guy to a fashion-loving rock star.

Girl Crush – Little Big Town

It was one of his first covers when he began his solo career. The British man sings about being in love with a girl, admiring each of her features and envying her for her beauty, but she is with someone else, apparently, the lyrics talk about a love triangle where the boy wants to be the person who stole her love your crush.

Juice – Lizoo

A few months ago, Lizzo and Harry Styles lived together during the Brits Awards, in addition, the singer was one of their special guests at one of their concerts. Juice talks about a girl who has her own sparkle, steals glances and jokes about guys flirting with her.

Just a little bit of your heart – Ariana Grande

It is one of his saddest lyrics, Harry Styles wrote the song when he was 19 years old and gave it to Ariana Grande, who released it on one of his albums, the song is about an unrequited love and where he longs to have even one piece of that person’s heart to nothing.

You’re still the one – Shania Twain

It is one of the best known romantic ballads of pop in English, Harry Styles covered during her Live on Tour, it is about a love forever, that boy who will always be the only one and the first for you.

The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

Another of the covers he made during his tours and the promotion of his album “Harry Styles”, once again demonstrating his love for classic rock, the lyrics talk about a love that ends despite promises and that once lost, can no longer be recovered.



