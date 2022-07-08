The best geo-characters to create in Genshin Impact

Due to the growing expectations of the new Geo meta in Genshin Impact, players may wonder which Geo characters are the best to invest in. The new dog warrior Horu has abilities that allow the team’s strength to scale depending on the number of Geo. members are in the party. Increasing the number of Geo characters being added to the game means that players may want to create more of their Geo units.

Geo-characters are often a great choice for team defense and attack, with ongoing support and Sub-DPS capabilities. At the moment, there are eight Geo units in Genshin Impact. This includes Noel, Ningguan, Gorou, Yun Jin, Albedo, Arataki Itto, Zhongli and Geo-traveler. When Genshin Impact players choose their team, they can choose Geo characters to gain passive positive effects and other benefits they can gain in battles. However, choosing the best geo character in Genshin Impact can be confusing as it involves choosing from eight valuable candidates.

Zhongli is one of the best geo—characters in Genshin Impact and arguably one of the strongest support units and Sup-DPS in general. The Zhongli elemental skill creates a structure that causes a geowron explosion over an area and creates a shield for the player, the scale of which depends on his maximum health. This design also pulls Geo out of enemies, easily destroying enemy shields. His Elemental Burst causes a meteor to fall on the battlefield, dealing a huge Geo DMG and freezing all enemies for a while.

Which geo-characters should players Invest in Genshin Impact

Zhongli has both huge damage and the strongest shield in Genshin Impact, which means that players who have Zhongli can often avoid taking damage in battles altogether. There is no doubt that any player who has a Zhongli should fully invest in it. However, for players who don’t have Zhongli, Noel can be a free replacement.

Noel is another Geo support unit whose Elemental skill gives the group a Geo Shield. When Noelle raises her shield, dealing damage to her heals the entire group, and this healing depends on her defense. Her Elemental Burst converts all of her damage to Geo DMG and greatly increases her sword’s reach to deal light damage and heal the group quickly.

For Genshin Impact players who are looking for Geo Main DPS, they can choose Arataki Itto. Itto gains power stacks when he deals his 2nd and 4th auto-attack, as well as when he uses his elemental skill (which summons a bull that strikes Geo DMG on the field and taunts). These stacks significantly increase Itto’s damage and increase its interrupt resistance. His Elemental Burst converts all his damage to Geo DMG and increases his ATK and ATK speed. Itto is a Geo unit that must remain on the battlefield, making it one of the few major Geo DPS in the game at the moment. For players who are looking for a free Geo Main DPS, the Ningguang set also focuses on the fact that she is on the field to apply Geo DMG and Crystallize reactions.

As a 5-star unit in Genshin Impact, Albedo is obviously a fantastic investment choice if players have one. It acts as a Sub-DPS unit that helps the team by applying Geo DMG and activating Geo reactions. However, players who want to create a team of Geo users need to make sure that they are pulling for the Mountain. This upcoming 4-star support uses his Elemental Skill to give the team various strong buffs depending on how many Geo users are in the group, which means that he will probably become an indispensable support for players who want to use strong Geo characters like Itto and Zhongli together.

Finally, Ningguang is a great 4—star unit that Genshin Impact players can use in a variety of ways. She has the ability to shoot gems that deal massive damage to Geo, especially when using her charged attack. Ningguan can also create a shield wall that can block most enemies’ projectiles. What’s nice is that her shield can last for a long time, as it directly depends on her maximum HP.

Finally, Ningwang’s elemental attack “Split Stars” can cause a huge amount of damage to Geo, as the crystal projectiles of this attack explode on impact. Also, when Starshatter is used with Jade Screen, Ningguang will hurl additional crystals from the screen. To put the situation in perspective, Ningguan’s attack stats start at 18-46 and peak from 198-212.