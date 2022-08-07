The Best Genshin Impact Video Meetings to Get Started

One of the many activities that players can do in Genshin Impact is communicating with game characters in the game. These hangouts are side quests independent of the Genshin Impact storyline. However, it allows players to see more of the characters’ motivations, personalities, aspirations, and more. They have branched paths and multiple endings, and they are also playable, allowing players to explore multiple outcomes.

In the Genshin Impact hangouts, the Traveler interacts with the one who is in the spotlight of the event. While story quests are mostly for 5-star characters, many of the 4-star characters have hangouts. Not every 4-star game character has an event for a video meeting, but that’s not all. However, some of the hangout events are better than others, whether in terms of content, story quality, selection, or awards.

Related: Genshin Impact: Yoon Jin’s Video Meeting Guide (All Paths and Endings)

Unlocking all the hangout events in Genshin Impact and getting all the different endings can take a long time, so players may want to know which hangouts are best to do first. Ranking parties is a difficult task because it is largely subjective. Each player has their favorite characters, so they should participate in these hangouts to get more impressions. However, there are some hangouts that cannot be missed.

The best video meetings in Genshin Impact

Ningguan has an interesting event at Genshin Impact. She is one of Liyue’s most influential people, having accumulated enough wealth to build a floating Jade Chamber twice. However, despite all this, she is only a 4-star character, which means that many players have her on their team. The party event instructs the Traveler to become Ningguan’s secretary and help plan her day. There are several options that will lead to different endings, but players will see a different side of Ningguan’s personality in her hangout. She is more than just a calculating businesswoman.

Bennett is another good choice to start a hangout. Being the unluckiest adventurer of Genshin Impact, a trip with Bennett will surely be unforgettable for you. Whether you’re enjoying a day off or going on an adventure, misfortune awaits you. Players can also learn more about Benny’s adventure team and why Bennett is the only remaining active member. Despite his bad luck, Bennett doesn’t let him spoil his mood, and the story behind him makes him a sweet optimist.

Speaking of spirits, Chongyun is another great choice. He is a somewhat strange person, which says a lot, given the colorful characters in Genshin Impact. His strangeness is probably related to his profession as an exorcist. Players taking part in Jungyun’s hangout have several places to choose from where they can hunt evil spirits, and along the way they will learn more about Jungyun. They discover that he is devoted to his profession, and there are more nuances in the character of Genshin Impact than it seems at first glance.