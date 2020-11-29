The best games of November 2020 for smartphones

A selection of essential video games launched this November 2020 in the App Store and Google Play that you cannot miss on your mobile or tablet.

We offer you, once again, the now classic compilation of the best video games that have appeared in both the App Store and Google Play throughout this November, an especially prolific month in launches of authentic games in tactile format. And it is that together with titles specially developed for mobile phones (both new IPs and new installments of established sagas), there are ports of desktop platforms that find in the competitive mobile market a new opportunity to reach a wider audience, titles that also have with a truly surprising staging, now in the palm of our hand. Do not miss our selection of the best iOS and Android games of this month of November 2020, titles that we can obtain both in Google Play and in the App Store, as well as a selection of games from Apple Arcade, the video game service on demand from Apple.

XCOM 2 Collection

Platform: iOS (also on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

Developer: Feral Interactive

Price: 27.99 euros

We started our monthly selection strong with an authentic game that makes the leap from desktop platforms to iOS devices with all its potential intact, a direct sequel to the celebrated reboot of the XCOM saga. This time we will have to face some aliens who have taken control of our planet, promising a future full of hope while plotting dark conspiracies against humanity. A safe bet in the genre of turn-based strategy and tactical action with endless options and possibilities at the gameplay level, now in touch format. Best of all, it includes the base game, the War of the Chosen expansion, and various downloadable content packs.

Space marshals 3

Platform: iOS and Android

Developer: Pixelbite

Price: Free

The celebrated saga of tactical action Space Marshals returns to mobile devices with its third and most ambitious installment, in which the most insane group of space policemen return to space in search of the most wanted intergalactic criminals. The title is committed to stealth and strategy, proposing levels full of possibilities for all kinds of players. We will have at our disposal weapons, all kinds of equipment, distraction elements and much more, everything to hunt down the most dangerous space thugs. The game arrives in F2P format, although each level must be purchased separately.

Shadow Fight Arena

Platform: iOS and Android

Developer: Nekki Limited

Price: Free

We are facing one of the last sensations of the tactile panorama, a whole 2D fighting game in the purest gacha style with all kinds of elements that will convince the most diverse players. What would we get from a mix between sagas like Mortal Kombat and SoulCalibur? Shadow Fight Arena is the best answer, a 1v1 fighting game with weapons, deep gameplay, dozens and dozens of fighters to unlock, overwhelming graphics, real-time online games, epic combos … Nothing is missing; And also completely free, of course, with integrated purchases (although not very intrusive) in the app itself.

Lamplight City

Platform: iOS (also on PC)

Developer: Grundislav Games

Price: 5.49 euros

The celebrated steampunk and detective-themed graphic adventure surprises iOS through its Mobile version after its debut on PC a couple of years ago. Thus, Lamplight City takes us back to an alternate 19th century in which everything seems to be falling apart in the burgeoning port city of New Britain. As detective Miles Fordham, we will have to investigate terrifying crime scenes, question suspects and obtain information through the most inspected methods. All this through a point and click interface that shows its best version on mobile devices.

Fruit ninja 2

Platform: iOS and Android

Developer: Halfbrick Studios

Price: Free

After a decade one of the first phenomena of the touch format returns with Fruit Ninja 2, a sequel to that fun and addictive game of cutting fruits with our finger at the highest possible speed. And now we can unlock improvements and legendary blades to improve our scores, in addition to enjoying new and frenzied minigames and the unlocking of a good handful of characters, each one more original. Although one of the biggest novelties comes from the challenge mode in which we can compete against other players in challenging games in real time; and all this completely free of charge.



