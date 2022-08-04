The best games for PS Plus Premium and Extra (August 2022)

On June 13, 2022, Sony launched the new PlayStation Plus in North America. This model, divided into three levels, combines the previous version of PS Plus with PS Now; depending on which level someone subscribes to, they will get access to certain services and games.

PlayStation Plus Essential (US$9.99 per month): this level is equivalent to the old PS Plus. The subscription includes Internet access, monthly free games and discounts. PlayStation Plus Extra ($14.99 per month): Along with the benefits of the Essential level, Extra provides access to hundreds of games for PS4 and PS5. PlayStation Plus Premium ($17.99 per month): Along with the benefits of the Essential and Extra level, Premium includes a library of classic games (PS3, PS2, PSP and PS1), trial versions and cloud streaming in certain regions.

PS Plus Premium contains over 700 games spanning more than two decades of PlayStation history. Such a huge collection can be overwhelming, and the PS Plus app doesn’t make it easy to browse the library; therefore, it may be helpful to know the highlights of this level before investing in a subscription. What are the best games for PS Plus Premium and Extra?

Each entry indicates whether the game is available on a PS Plus Extra subscription.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Developer Square Enix Business Division 1 Platform PlayStation 5 Genre Action JRPG Release date June 10, 2021 Available with PS Plus Extra Yes

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which is part of the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra add-ons from July 19, will be a great gift for PS5 owners, especially for those who love Japanese action role-playing games. The 1997 original helped propel the PS1 onto the map, and while the remake allows for a lot of creative liberties both in plot and gameplay, it still respectfully pays homage to the FF7 legacy. Focusing on Midgar, the modern game tells about the first days of Cloud Strife as part of the AVALANCHE, demonstrating the attempts of the resistance group to undermine Shinra’s authority.

Over the past decade, Square Enix has decisively moved to real-time action rather than turn-based combat, and FF7 Remake serves as the strongest representative of this style of play. After the official announcement of the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s the perfect time for newcomers to jump on the remake train, and PS Plus is the perfect platform for that.

Wander

Developer Platform BlueTwelve Studio PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Genre Adventure Release Date July 19, 2022 Available with PS Plus Extra Yes

At the moment, it’s too early to call Stray one of the best games for PS Plus Premium and Extra; however, the project has earned this place because of what it represents. If Sony’s subscription service wants to compete with Xbox Game Pass, inclusions are required on launch day. PS Now lay the groundwork for this movement with Shadow Warrior 3, but PS Plus’ announcement that Stray will debut right in their library is arguably an even louder statement of intent.

Although Stray is not as monumental a release as something like Starfield, nevertheless, it is one of the most exciting games of July 2022. The action takes place in the futuristic world of cyberpunk. puzzles and exploration of locations.

The Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Version

Developer Sucker Punch Productions Platform PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Genre Action adventure, Open world Release date August 20, 2021 Available with PS Plus Extra Yes

Insomniac’s Ghost of Tsushima put an end to the PS4’s life as Sony’s main console, and Director’s Cut is just an improved version of this already fantastic game. The action takes place during the Mongol invasion of Japan. This samurai epic tells the story of revenge as Jin Sakai seeks to protect Tsushima Island.

Ghost of Tsushima may be the most beautiful game on PS Plus Premium, and it’s not just beautiful. The Ruby and Ruby combat system is a lot of fun, being deep and cinematic. Plot-wise, there is nothing unusual in the title, but the unique setting sets GOT apart from many other open-world games on the market.

Spider-Man Marvel

Developer Platform Insomniac Games PlayStation 4 Genre Open World Release Date September 7, 2018 Available with PS Plus Extra Yes

Marvel’s Spider-Man, one of the most addictive PS Plus Premium (and Extra) games, claims to be the greatest superhero game of all time. Insomniac has created a magnificent and realistic open world specifically so that players can swing to their heart’s content in the role of the iconic Web Crawler. The combat system is dynamic, quite complex, smooth and stylish; it’s a fun twist on the Arkham formula.