The best games for Nintendo Switch, released in July 2022

After a hefty June, July’s Nintendo Switch lineup continues with hard-hitting, highly anticipated releases, including new entries in the Xenoblade Chronicles and Digimon franchises. Some of June’s Nintendo Switch releases included the return of Mario Strikers and musou-meets-Three Houses game, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. July follows up with both all-new series entries, remasters, and remakes from first and third-party developers.

This time last year, the Nintendo Switch saw big releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Pokémon Unite, Neo: The World Ends With You, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and more. July 2022 is a similarly strong month, even if the number of games at the forefront isn’t as plentiful. June 2022 also had great Nintendo Switch games, so it’s nice to see that July is shaping up to be an equally busy month.

While July 2022’s Nintendo Switch releases are on the light side in terms of number, they make up for it with sheer anticipation. This will be the first time Live A Live is released outside of Japan, and it’s the release month for Digimon Survive after a long and tumultuous development history. Also exciting is that – five years after the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues the well-loved series as the latest entry. Although the bulk of July’s biggest and best Nintendo Switch releases are JRPGs, there’s still a diverse enough range for them to appeal to a wide variety of players.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Releases For Nintendo Switch On July 8

The classic platformer series Klonoa is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 8 as Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This collection – one of the many games revealed during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct – contains remastered versions of the two mainline games of the series, Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. Door to Phantomile, originally released in 1997 in Japan and 1998 in North America and Europe, is widely considered one of the PlayStation’s best 2D platformers despite its cutesy style and simplicity leading to mixed reviews at launch. Its 2001 sequel on the PlayStation 2, Lunatea’s Veil, generally received more positive reviews right off the bat, making it and its predecessor a solid set of platformers.

In addition to their simple but fun platforming, both Klonoa titles are known for their cinematics and emphasis on story. The first Klonoa game is especially known for its surprising twists. As a video game remaster collection, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is a welcomed release not only for Nintendo Switch owners who’ve yet to play the classic series, but also for returning fans who would like to return to the worlds of Phantomile and Lunatea. And thanks to the Switch’s handheld mode, players can even enjoy the series’ straightforward but fun gameplay on the go.

The Live A Live Nintendo Switch Remake Releases On July 22

Live A Live is a retro JRPG from Square – now Square Enix – that released in 1994 for the Super Famicom, the Japanese version of the SNES. It was one of many titles that never saw a worldwide release, but its elaborate story, nuanced cast of characters, and timeless soundtrack helped it build a dedicated – if niche – following even outside of Japan. During the JRPG-filled February 2022 Nintendo Direct, an HD-2D remake of Live A Live was announced, and it will finally release for Nintendo Switch on July 22, bringing the classic game officially to an international audience for the first time ever.

Enemy encounters in Live A Live take place on a grid, and players must make the most of their action gauge and grid positioning to emerge victorious. During exploration, different characters have different gimmicks, including the shinobi Oboromaru’s technique to blend into the background and avoid detection from enemies, and the orphan Akira’s psychokinetic powers that let him read minds to gather information about a dangerous conspiracy. Each character is part of their own storyline, and players can progress in any order they choose for the first seven. Although each character comes from a different point in time, the stories are all connected, and culminate in two final, emotional chapters that will make completing Live A Live on the Nintendo Switch a worthwhile journey.

Live A Live’s music is also phenomenal, composed by the legendary Yoko Shimomura. The boss battle music track, “Megalomania,” is a high-energy song that has more recently gained recognition as the indirect inspiration behind Toby Fox’s instantly recognizable Undertale track, “Megalovania,” as confirmed in a post on the MSPA Forums from 2011. Yoko Shimomura returns for Live A Live’s Nintendo Switch remake, rearranging all the original songs herself. The result is a title that brings Live A Live’s visual, musical, and story charms into the modern era while still maintaining their original charms. JRPG fans won’t want to miss this July release, and a free demo – with data transfer to the full game – is already available for anyone who may be on the fence.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Releases On July 29 For Nintendo Switch

Following 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive on July 29 for Nintendo Switch. Like the Live A Live remake, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was also announced during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. It was originally slated to release in September, but had its release date moved forward to July instead. The game follows Noah and Mio, soldiers from the constantly warring nations of Keves and Agnus, who, along with their group of friends, must set aside their differences to unearth the truth behind their world’s conflicts.

The original 2010 game Xenoblade Chronicles almost wasn’t released worldwide, but since its localization across 2011 and 2012, it has seen a surge of success, and is highly regarded as one of the greatest RPGs of all time. The series is now featured in Super Smash Bros. with Pyra & Mythra and Shulk as fighters, and also received a spiritual successor title on the Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X. Although there may be references to past titles in the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 stands on its own, and can be enjoyed by players regardless of their familiarity with the previous games in the series. Anyone looking to fill out their catalogue, however, can find the original Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 both on Switch, although Xenoblade Chronicles X is still a Wii U exclusive.

Digimon Survive (Finally) Releases For Nintendo Switch On July 29

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release date moving up to July 29 has inadvertently made it a direct competitor to Digimon Survive, a visual novel game with survival and strategy elements. While Xenoblade’s mainstream nature means it may eclipse what was meant to be Digimon’s big year, Digimon Survive’s arrival in July is still worth celebrating. It was originally announced in 2018, but ended up getting delayed on at least five separate occasions. From game engine changes to general concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t guaranteed that Digimon Survive would even release in 2022, so it’s great to see that the game is ready to go.

Visually, Digimon Survive feels reminiscent of the Famicom Detective Club remakes that released in May 2021. The 2D visuals have subtle animations that help bring them to life, and the strong use of lighting makes the characters pop and feel like they’re truly immersed in their beautiful environments. The strategy RPG battles add extra layers to Digimon Survive’s sometimes dark and scary gameplay, and help pace out the visual novel sections. Although it may have a hard time with the sales department when faced against the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Digimon Survive is still a welcomed addition to the Nintendo Switch’s impressive collection of games for fans of both Digimon and visual novel hybrid games.