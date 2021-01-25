The best free PS5 and PS4 games of 2021

We list the best games and free demos available on PS4 and PS5. There is life beyond Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The seven years of PlayStation 4 on the market have given enough juice to feed your digital store with all kinds of proposals. Since those beginnings with DC Universe, Blacklight Retribution and co, PS Store signs a final generation full of experiences with which to accompany its users every morning, noon and night.

Although we already told you which are the best free games to spend this 2021 on PC, we do the same in this piece with the Sony console. We focus on those Free to Play titles, those proposals that can be accessed and enjoyed at no additional cost. This list will be updated as the months go by, so we urge you to stay tuned for all the news that will arrive in the future.

Thanks to the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5, which has improvements in some titles, such as Genshin Impact, 99% of PS4 video games are compatible with the new Sony console. Of all the ones we cite below, 100% are compatible with PS5. How? Very easy: if you had bought them, just go to your library, look for it and download it. No more. In case you don’t have them, just open the PlayStation Store from your PS4 or PS5, find your next free title, download it and … let’s play!

The most popular free PS4 and PS5 games

The initial selection is made up of ten Free to Play (F2P). What does it mean? Well, they are complete games that can be played without contributing a single euro. Monetization will be subject to the policies of each company. In some cases it will be tied solely to cosmetic components, while others may force you to pay to be on a par with those that do.