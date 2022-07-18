The best free movies online and where to watch them

Despite its obvious reliability, providing countless movies to watch at your fingertips, Netflix doesn’t always have what you’re looking for. However, when you can only afford one subscription to a digital streaming service in a world where Blockbuster is ancient history, where can you turn? What if I tell you that there are several websites like Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV and others where you can legally watch movies online for free?

One might assume that a free streaming service can only guarantee you the luxury of a cheap selection of movies, but you’d be surprised to find out how many great movies are available for free —except, of course, the occasional commercial break. Below are our selections of the best movies that you can watch online for free right now, and where to find them.

Matrix (Tubi)

A computer programmer by day and a reclusive hacker by night (Keanu Reeves) discovers that his world is an illusion controlled by machines, against which he must rebel after another legendary hacker (Laurence Fishburne) freed him in a gloomy dystopian reality. Wachowski’s 1999 blockbuster The Matrix, with its groundbreaking Oscar-winning visuals, was a turning point in the sci-fi genre and one of the most exciting action films of its (or any) time.

Monster (crackle, plex)

A Daytona Beach sex worker (Charlize Theron) falls in love for the first time as her plan to rob clients begins to escalate into a series of deadly confrontations. Theron plays the stunning, transformative, Oscar—winning role of the infamous convicted serial killer Eileen Wuornos in Monster, the acclaimed feature-length debut of screenwriter and director Patty Jenkins in 2003.

Stream Monster on Crackle.

Free (Pluto TV)

A teenage townsman (Kevin Bacon) moves to a small rural community, where he falls in love with the daughter of an overbearing local preacher (John Lithgow) and rebels against the ban on dancing in the city. Witness Bacon became one of the biggest stars in the world, starring in the 1984 film Footloose — a timeless celebration of music and self-expression with a killer soundtrack, including the hit of the same name from Kenny Loggins.

Broadcast Footloose on Pluto TV.

Films about John Wick (Peacock)

The cold-blooded murder of his new dog forces a widowed, legendary former killer (Keanu Reeves) to retire, leading him down a blood-soaked path that eventually makes him the number one public enemy in the underworld. You can make an argument in favor of why any of the inventive and highly stylized John Wick films is the best, but you can try to resolve this dispute (and prepare for the upcoming fourth part) by watching the first three on Peacock.

The Green Mile (Tubi)

In the Depression-era south, a prison guard (Tom Hanks) suspects a black man (Michael Clark Duncan), sentenced to death, of innocence, especially after discovering that he has an extraordinary gift. Duncan was nominated for an Oscar for his heartbreaking role in The Green Mile, a powerful 1999 adaptation of Stephen King’s serialized fantasy from the director of The Shawshank Escape, Frank Darabont.

Lock (plex)

A devoted family man and construction manager (Tom Hardy) watches his career and everything he loves evaporate right before his eyes as he sits behind the wheel of his car during one harrowing night trip. The action takes place literally in real time and almost completely in the car of the main character. “Locke” by screenwriter and director Stephen Knight is a stunning achievement in creating great thrills in a small place and one of the best A24 films on Plex right now.

Zoolander (Pluto TV)

After announcing his retirement after suddenly feeling undervalued, an ignorant male model (Ben Stiller) is lured back into the business as the latest unwitting participant in a deadly global conspiracy. Stiller also directed the brilliantly ridiculous satire “The Model Male” of 2001 — one of his best films, inspired by the character that the actor and director created at the VH1 Fashion Awards ceremony in 1996.

Stream Zoolander on Pluto TV.

The Sixth Sense (Tubi)

A frustrated child psychologist (Bruce Willis) tries to help an anxious boy (Haley Joel Osment) come to terms with your ability to see the ghosts of the dead. Screenwriter, director and producer M.